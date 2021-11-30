American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) CEO Highlights 2021 Milestones and 2022 Goals in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK:HIPH) (the "Company") - a diversified premium consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty, and biotech sectors - to discuss the Company's cutting-edge nanotechnology that is utilized in its CBD infused beverages, the progress the Company made in 2021, and goals for 2022.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, talked about, since coming on as CEO, how he and the rest of management have focused on transitioning the Company into a multi-branded CBD and non-CBD consumer products company. Recently, the Company announced that it has been identified as a market leader in the global CBD beverage market along with Heineken, Molson Coors, Canopy Growth Corporation, Alkaline Water Company, and other industry players. The reports were commissioned by BigMarket Research and Win Market Research.

Other highlights discussed in the interview include the work by recently appointed COO, David Howell, who was instrumental in the Company's joint venture (JV) partner, CaliBear, (www.calibear.life), becoming the official CBD partner of the AVP tour, the drivers behind the groundbreaking agreement with NFT4Play to jointly explore revenue and partnership opportunities in its innovative non-fungible tokens (NFT).

In the interview, Fishoff stated, "The NFT space is really exciting…This ecosystem that NFT4Play is creating is multi-faceted. There is the iGaming space, interactive gaming, sports wagering. While we (the Company) are not trying to become an NFT creator per se, this (agreement) allows us to place our products and brands within this ecosystem and promote them in these channels,allowing HIPH to connect with consumers on a much deeper level."

While discussing the 2022 operational goals, Fishoff commented, "Increased distribution will be our primary focus in 2022. We want to increase our footprint in the Northeast as well as other areas of the country. My personal goal is to be in 500 stores throughout the country. It is an ambitious goal, but it is one that I believe we can achieve."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-american-premium-water-hiph/.

