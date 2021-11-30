WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint To Present at the Sidoti December Virtual Micro Cap Conference on December 9th, 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management, Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti December Virtual Micro Cap Conference on December 8-9, 2021.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 9th, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time.) The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

