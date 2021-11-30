Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEMU ISIN: US9675902095 Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1 
Stuttgart
30.11.21
08:05 Uhr
3,940 Euro
-0,100
-2,48 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2021 | 15:08
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint To Present at the Sidoti December Virtual Micro Cap Conference on December 9th, 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management, Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti December Virtual Micro Cap Conference on December 8-9, 2021.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 9th, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time.) The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/674502/WidePoint-To-Present-at-the-Sidoti-December-Virtual-Micro-Cap-Conference-on-December-9th-2021

WIDEPOINT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.