Ubiquity Further Expands into Booming Latin America Market

Global BPO Opens Second Latin American Office in Bogotá to Meet Customer Demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, today announced the opening of their newest servicing center in Bogotá, Colombia.

"We're thrilled to expand further into Latin America, which will play a key role in our growth and continued focus on delivering game-changing customer experiences," said Matthew Nyren, CEO of Ubiquity. "With its dynamic business environment, skilled workforce, thriving multiculturalism, and proximity to North America, Bogotá is an ideal place for us to operate. Since 2016, more than $7 billion has been invested in financial services companies in Latin America. Ubiquity's new Bogotá office positions us well to service this hyperactive market today and into the future."

Colombia's economy is expected to grow by more than 8.5% in 2021, and the outsourcing industry plays an increasingly key role in that growth. The business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in Colombia generates more than 230,000 direct jobs and has grown 6% annually over the past six years, as the country has attracted companies such as Amazon, which set up a contact center there in 2018. This growth is likely to continue as the global pandemic has reshaped service delivery, putting a greater onus on operational excellence across a diverse set of needs, including Spanish-speaking skills.

"The global pandemic has reshaped customer expectations," said Nyren. "With an office in Bogotá, we will be able to tap into a rich talent pool that possesses Spanish and other language skills and offer companies the customized and world-class customer experiences in which we take considerable pride."

Founded in 2012, Ubiquity is the leading customer service and business process outsourcing services provider for highly complex industries, including financial services, crypto, healthcare, and e-commerce. The company has built a customer base that boasts some of the leading challenger brands in the world and a reputation for powering customer experience and customer acquisition growth through a mix of human and technological capabilities. Ubiquity's relationship-based outsourcing delivers increased returns for challenger brands and disruptors by increasing customer satisfaction and reducing costs.

Ubiquity's new office is located in Bogotá's Teusaquillo neighborhood, known for its open spaces that include Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park, the Bogotá Botanical Garden, and the National University of Colombia. The servicing center has training facilities and a contact center with 380 seats spread over 20,000 square feet. Launch clients include a banking-as-a-service payments platform and a leading provider of unique, charitable business solutions.

