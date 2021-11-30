Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Alley Company, a Premier Midwest Investment Management and Advisory Firm, to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Alley Company, LLC ("Alley Company"), a registered investment adviser ("RIA") headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1998 by Steve Alley, Alley Company is a premier independent wealth management firm that provides comprehensive investment management services to high net worth individuals and families, as well as advisors, foundations and other institutions. Alley Company specializes in separate account investment management, customizing and managing proprietary investment portfolios, and providing asset allocation advice to its clients. The firm will continue to be led by Steve Alley, Rik Duryea and Tom Van Vuren.

"Adhering to a disciplined investment philosophy of investing in high quality companies, along with providing excellent client service, have been the hallmarks of Alley Company's success for more than two decades," said Steve Alley, Founder and President of Alley Company. "As we got to know Focus, we were drawn to joining a partnership that values the entrepreneurial independence of RIAs, and also offers the resources to help us expand our business and serve our clients even better. Having Focus by our side as a true strategic partner creates a competitive advantage for us as we position ourselves for further growth, while at the same time ensuring the continuity of our business over the long term."

"We are very pleased to welcome Alley Company to Focus," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Alley Company is a premier independent wealth manager with a dynamic, multi-generational principal group that has a strong record of growth making it a leading firm in the Midwest. The firm's expertise in structuring highly customized portfolios for its clients will add complementary investment management capabilities to our partnership. Alley Company is well positioned to expand its leading position in the attractive Chicago wealth management market, a region where Focus has a strong and growing presence. Our value-added services and permanent capital will enable the firm to accelerate its growth and further enhance the success of its business."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Alley Company, LLC

Alley Company, LLC is a registered investment adviser headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The firm provides customized investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as advisors, foundations and institutions. Alley Company provides comprehensive investment management services and specializes in separate account investment management, including customizing and managing proprietary portfolios. For more information about Alley Company, please visit www.alleycompanyllc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675243/Alley-Company-a-Premier-Midwest-Investment-Management-and-Advisory-Firm-to-Join-Focus-as-a-New-Partner-Firm