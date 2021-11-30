Chromatic Black Launches The Children's Short Film Showcase

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / CHROMATIC BLACK in partnership with UNLEASHING GIANTS has launched the 1st ANNUAL CHILDREN'S SHORT FILM SHOWCASE. In honor of World Children's Day, this showcase will feature films that are written, directed, and produced by children of Pasadena and San Bernardino California.

Starting November 21st, films will explore two themes:Pandemic Lockdown 2020 and Notes From a Playground will be streamed via Childrens Film Showcase with a premiere scheduled for December 31, 2021, in San Bernardino, California.

President of Chromatic Black, Angela Harmon, said, "The pandemic has shown how fragile our public health infrastructure is and how structural inequity impacts the well-being of our world. Our partnership with Unleashing Giants provides resources for our children to explore issues that are important such as: climate change, education, mental health, racism. The writing, producing, and creation of the films amplifies their voices and integrate their perspective into the public common. "

Emil Pinnock, Chief of Storytelling and Impact of Chromatic Black, said "we hope families from across the country will sit down and watch our twelve films. We hope the stories will spark discussion and inspire and activate a commitment to making the world more humane and just."

The showcase will unveil on November 21st with seven "Notes from The Playground" films produced, written and directed by students from Pasadena, who capture what is required to be human. On December 9th, "Pandemic Lockdown 2020" on the consequences and gifts of the pandemic from a child's perspective. Participating schools include Norma Coombs Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, Madison Elementary, Altadena ElemANDEMIC LOCKDOWN 2020" films will unlock musinentary, Field Elementary, McKinley School, San Rafael Elementary. Ruby C.Hernadez Community Center, Kimbark Elementary School, Vermont Elementary School, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

About Chromatic Black is a collective of 10,000 + artists and activists across 34 artistic disciplines with a vision of reclaiming history as a public common. This is achieved by disrupting the master narrative through good storytelling. To learn more or to get your community of children involved, please contact Abeni Bloodworth, CHROMATIC BLACK Co-Founder at abloodworth@chromatic.black

SOURCE: Chromatic Black

