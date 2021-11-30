Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Keon Capital Inc. (TSXV: KEON.H) (the "Company") hereby provides the following corporate update to shareholders of the Company.

The Company has completed and filed, for viewing at www.SEDAR.com, unaudited financial statements and a Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2021. The reports contain the following disclosures concerning the Company's performance:

the Company has cash of $1,123 and a working capital deficit of $354,641, which includes the aggregate sum of $188,580 owing to directors and officers of the Company, as at September 30, 2021; and

the Company lost $22,169 and $111,031 for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2021, respectively.

Readers are advised to carefully review the entirety of the Company's current flings at www.SEDAR.com.

William Murray, the Company's C.E.O., commented: "The Company continues to evaluate new business opportunities as presented. We cannot, however, provide any assurance the Company will successfully identify, secure and fund an agreement to purchase either a business or asset on favorable terms or at all."

William Murray further commented: "The Company will require additional capital to fund normal course expenses and its continuing efforts to identify, evaluate and secure a new business opportunity. We cannot, however, provide assurance the Company will secure capital on favorable terms or at all."

