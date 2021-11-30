Streaming Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Need for 360-Degree View of Customers and Rising Need for Solutions for Predictive Maintenance are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global streaming analytics market size reached USD 12.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for 360-degree view of customers is one of the key factors expected to drive global streaming analytics market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing need for solutions for predictive maintenance is expected to propel global streaming analytics market revenue growth going ahead. Increasing application of streaming analytics to improve operational efficiencies is expected to further boost global streaming analytics market growth over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding handling large volumes of data in a decentralized setting is expected to hamper global streaming analytics market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Increasing need for services such as implementation and support due to rising deployment of streaming analytics solutions is driving revenue growth of the service segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

The fraud detection & risk management segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of streaming analytics to reduce, evaluate, foresee, and regulate the possibility or effect of unpredictable scenarios.

The media & entertainment segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference for obtaining multimedia content via OTT applications on mobile phones and tablets.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing mobile and tablet sales, rising adoption of connected devices, and increasing disposable income in countries in the region.

is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing mobile and tablet sales, rising adoption of connected devices, and increasing disposable income in countries in the region. Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Software AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SQLstream, Inc., Informatica LLC, WebAction, Inc. (Striim), and SAS Institute Inc.

In February 2019 , AllSight Inc. acquired by Informatica LLC. This acquisition will expand business-user engagement for Informatica's intelligent data platform, powered by CLAIRE Engine, to deliver implementable advanced analytics, which drive long-term customer relationships.

Emergen Research has segmented the global streaming analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Services



Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-premises



Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supply Chain Management



Fraud Detection & Risk Management



Location Intelligence



Network Management



Predictive Asset Management



Sales & Marketing



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Manufacturing



Hospitality



BFSI



Healthcare



Retail



IT & Telecom



Media & Entertainment



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

