30.11.2021
IamFire Plc - Result of AGM and Director change

IamFire Plc - Result of AGM and Director change

PR Newswire

London, November 30

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IAMFIRE PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("FIRE" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Director change

IamFire plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, for the years 2020 and 2021, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company also announces that Jeremy Ross has resigned from the Company with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Jeremy for his contribution to IamFire during his tenure as a Director.


The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:
info@iamfireplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Advisor):
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797

© 2021 PR Newswire
