IamFire Plc - Result of AGM and Director change

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("FIRE" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Director change

IamFire plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, for the years 2020 and 2021, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company also announces that Jeremy Ross has resigned from the Company with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Jeremy for his contribution to IamFire during his tenure as a Director.



The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

