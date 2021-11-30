The solar manufacturer has lowered the prices of its wafers by up to 9%. Elsewhere, Luoyang Glass wants to sell off three information display business units to focus its efforts on solar panel glass.Module maker Longi today reduced the prices of all its wafers via an update on the company website. 'G1' products, measuring 158.75mm, now cost RMB5.12 (US$0.80) per piece, down 7.4%, and 166mm M6 wafers are 7.2% cheaper, at RMB5.32 (US$0.83). The price of M10, 182mm wafers has fallen 9.8% to RMB6.20 per piece (US$0.97). Longi last reduced its wafers prices in May last year. Having reduced the thickness ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...