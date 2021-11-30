After near-stagnant annual growth for a couple of years, the rooftop PV market is showing signs of improvement, with traditional obstacles to installation no longer so daunting.From pv magazine India Household rooftop solar in India is seeing a gradual improvement after almost stagnant annual growth of 100-200 MW until fiscal year 2020, according to a report from consultant Bridge To India. The document cites subsidies paid under a Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) scheme as the main enabler for residential PV uptake. The MNRE's grid-connected rooftop solar program is aiming for residential ...

