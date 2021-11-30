Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Receives 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year Award

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2021 (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named 2021 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Partner of the Year (NSI) - US.



The AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of born-in-the-cloud, and traditional AWS Consulting and Technology Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration over the past year. The 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year (NSI) - US winners are channel leaders playing a key role in helping US customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

"We are proud to be recognized by AWS as the AWS Migration Partner of the Year for our deep expertise in helping customers embark on a digital transformation by elevating their important workloads in the cloud," said Jeff DeVerter, CTO, Solutions at Rackspace Technology.

With 15 AWS competencies and more than 2,700 certifications, Onica by Rackspace Technology is a dedicated AWS business group at the company. As a top strategic Partner, Rackspace Technology works with the AWS Migration Acceleration Program team to grow and accelerate customer migrations in the US. In 2021, Rackspace Technology had a phenomenal year reaching its goals and worked on notable projects with significant social impact.

In addition to the 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year (NSI) - US, Rackspace Technology received the 2021 AWS Partner Network (APN) Migration Partner of the Year award for Canada and APN Migration Partner of the Year 2020 in the UK and Ireland in November 2020.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

