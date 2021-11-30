Heritage Health Solutions Welcomes New Business Development Director for Outside-the-Walls Program

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Heritage Health Solutions announces the appointment of Christopher Bell as director of business development for the Outside-the-Wall program for correctional facilities. Results-oriented and driven, Bell will use his more than 20 years of experience to establish partnerships with clients across the country to help bridge the world of law enforcement and healthcare. In his new role, he will work to grow Heritage Health Solutions' Outside-the-Walls program and save taxpayer dollars, provide a better healthcare experience for inmates and save customers money.

"I am excited to bring my connections, familiarity with the system and problem solving to correctional health care," says Bell. "Health care for incarcerated individuals is costly. While health care inside jails and prisons is fixed, Heritage Health Solutions' outside-the-wall health care contracts can save significant money. I look forward to showing our solutions to organizations who might not realize just how much our contract can impact their bottom line."

Heritage Health Solutions has saved individual counties over $2 million through its Outside-the-Wall program by helping manage healthcare prices by negotiating pricing with providers upfront. In addition, the company's preferred provider network strategy increases transparency with medical claim costs and provides a high standard of oversight in the claim adjudication process.

"We are excited to have Chris on the team - his experience and track record will be a real asset to our customers and us," says Hamilton Baiden, Heritage Health Solutions CEO. "On average, customers can save more than 50% on outside-the-wall care. In addition, we establish a custom network for all off-site medical procedures in the correctional facility's community and negotiate the best possible contracts to guarantee competitive pricing."

Before joining Heritage Health Solutions, Bell spent more than 20 years successfully generating sales and partnering with law enforcement on cost-saving programs. He helped win new business with revenue of more than $100 million as a director of business development at Corizon Health. And at NaphCare, he and his team directed new client growth in several areas of healthcare and technology services with revenue of $60 million and produced three new clients, valued at $15 million. He has been active in the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare, American Jail Association, American Correctional Association and the National Sheriff's Association, among others.

Heritage Health Solutions' ability to integrate with an existing jail medical provider means the facility will never have to worry about claims processing, and off-site providers will have a dedicated team to provide support as needed. For more information, visit HeritageHealthSolutions.com.

About Heritage Health Solutions

Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Heritage Health Solutions is a premier provider of integrated health care management for the correctional, public sector and commercial entities. Heritage Health Solutions meets the demands of an ever-changing health care landscape by providing clients with comprehensive, customized solutions. The comprehensive solution manages costs, utilization, and quality, leading to optimal health care outcomes for organizations. For more information about Heritage Health Solutions, please call us at 469-293-3175 or visit us at HeritageHealthSolutions.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Karen Carrera, TrizCom PR on behalf of Heritage Health Solutions

Email: Karen@TrizCom.com

Cell/Text: 972-207-1935

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Heritage Health Solutions

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

SOURCE: Heritage Health Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675118/Heritage-Health-Solutions-Welcomes-New-Business-Development-Director-for-Outside-the-Walls-Program