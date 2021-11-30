- (PLX AI) - Pandora Board member Marianne Kirkegaard buys shares for DKK 810,000.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|109,25
|110,00
|17:22
|110,00
|110,05
|16:50
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:04
|Trading in Pandora A/s Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons
|16:04
|Pandora Board Member Buys 1,000 Shares
|(PLX AI) - Pandora Board member Marianne Kirkegaard buys shares for DKK 810,000.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Pandora A/S: Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
|Fr
|Pandora CEO Buys 500 Shares for DKK 425,000
|(PLX AI) - Pandora Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik reports purchase of 500 shares.• Total price of DKK 424,637.90• Now holds a total of 163,277 shares in the company
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Pandora Black Friday Angebote sparen bis zu 42%
|Wetter (ots) - Die Webpräsenz www.blackfridayangebote.online hat die besten Black Friday Vergünstigungen 2021 zusammengestellt. Vor allem wenn Sie auf der Suche nach "Pandora Black Friday Angebote (https://blackfridayangebote.online/pandora-black-friday-angebote/)"...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PANDORA A/S
|110,70
|-2,55 %