Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Targets $100M in Revenue for Year Ending March 2023

-Exxe clarifies dates published in yesterday's PR

-Exxe targets $100M revenue and 15-20% net margin for the period ending March 2023

-Exxe affirms $49M-$53M revenue target for the current year ending March 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, announces a clarification regarding the calendar years in the press release published on November 29, 2021. Our revenue and net margin targets for the period ending in March of 2023, roughly 16 months from today, are $100M, with net margins of 15-20%.

Exxe has enjoyed substantial revenue and net income growth in the current FY22 fiscal year, ending in March 2022. Against this backdrop, we are targeting record revenue and net income for the current year of $49M-$53M and a net margin of 15-20%. Based on current and projected trends of key business lines, we continue to target outsized growth from current business and prospective acquisitions. We look forward to providing our shareholders with future updates.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

