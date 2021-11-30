Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Intersects up to 3,814 g/t AgEq over 0.4 Meters During Channel Sampling at Tangana During Ongoing Resource Definition Program

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**
- Surface channel sample results from the outcropping Tangana structure identify 2 high-grade mineralized zones.
- Assay results include 1,034 g/t AgEq over 2 m and 3,814 g/t AgEq over 0.4 m
- Results from diamond drilling, surface and underground channel sampling indicate that Tangana is a well-developed and potentially economically mineralized structure with considerable resource potential.
- High-priority resource extension drill targets are to be assessed with 10,000 metres of diamond drilling beginning in December 2021.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on resource definition studies being conducted at the Company's Tangana Mining Unit. The comprehensive exploration program has expanded the extent of silver-(gold)-polymetallic mineralization at surface and underground by over 1.7 km horizontally and 400 m vertically along the Tangana structure. The three faceted programme that includes diamond core drilling, surface and underground channel sampling has identified two potential high-grade mineralized zones that will be the focus of immediate follow-up work. The results from the 475 underground channel samples, 388 surface channel samples, and 2,853 metres of diamond drilling completed to date will contribute to an updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment targeted for completion in Q2 2022.
Surface channel sample results along the outcropping portions of the Tangana and Morlupo veins confirm the presence of high-grade mineralization along a consistently mineralized strike length of 1.7 km (see Table 1). These results, along with those taken from underground channel samples in historical workings (reported September 3, 2021) and diamond drill core samples (reported August 23, 2021), support the Company's interpretation that Tangana is a potentially economically mineralized silver-(gold)-polymetallic structure with considerable resource potential. The Tangana vein-field currently has an inferred resource of 4,840,015 tonnes of inferred resource grading 116.33 g/t Ag, 3.35% Pb and 1.63% Zn1. Figure 1 shows select sampling results, mine infrastructure, and high priority resource extension exploration targets. The central resource extension targets will be assessed with approximately 10,000 metres of diamond drilling beginning in December 2021.
Figure 1: Long-section and plan view of the Tangana 1 silver-polymetallic vein project showing current underground development, silver-(gold)-polymetallic mineralization extension potential, past-producing mined-out stopes, locations of recently reported drill hole intercepts and channel sample results. To see the figure in full size click here: https://www.silverx-mining.com/211129agxtanisovalue
Mineralization in the Tangana structure is interpreted to have been introduced along the lithological contact between adjoining andesitic domes and magmatic breccias. The semi-planar structure has been channel sampled at surface where it outcrops along its 1.7 km strike length. Underground channel sampling has been conducted in newly developed workings as well as accessible historic workings.
Figure 2: 3-Dimensional view of the Tangana Mining Unit, showing the location of key structures and surrounding infrastructure.
There are an additional 5 potentially economically mineralized silver-(gold)-polymetallic structures located in the immediate vicinity of the Tangana structure, see Figure 2. Towards the north, the Cauca vein structure is interpreted to have a strike-length of 2.2 kilometres and an average width of 1.8 metre. Recent results from surface channel sampling (See Table 1, below) infer that Cauca has an average grade of 264 g/t AgEq (100 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb and 0.5% Zn). This sub-parallel vein is connected to Tangana by a 450 m long underground crosscut which will dramatically reduce further exploration and development costs in the system. The recently acquired Tangana West property (see September 22, 2021 News Release) lies westwards and along strike from Tangana and may be an extension of the same underlying structure. The Tangana West mineralized structure extends 1.3 kilometres along strike and based on field observation is interpreted to be vertically continuous for over 500 metres. Surface channel sample results return grades up to 9,379 g/t Ag, 2.7% Pb and 1% Zn over 1.5 metres.
"The continued high-grade and consistently mineralized results are a good indication of the silver-(gold)-polymetallic potential at the Tangana Mining Unit", said José Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Silver X. "The ongoing resource definition programme that includes diamond drilling, systematic channel sampling, and structural mapping, has encountered multiple prospective mineralized zones that will form the basis for an updated resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment targeted for Q2 2022. Furthermore, these well-defined mineral zones will be utilized to increase concentrate production at the Recuperada processing plant in the near term as we concurrently expand capacity. A strong 2021 has set Silver X up for an impressive new year."
Sampling, Analytical Analysis, Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC)
Drill core from all underground drill holes is extracted in lengths of 1.52 meters (5 feet) and stored on-site in appropriate core trays in a secure Company core-shed. Drill hole orientation, downhole survey data, and collar coordinates are registered. When the extracted core has been measured and marked up, it is then geologically and geotechnically logged. Sampling of all mineralized structures encountered in the drill core is done from start to finish of the mineralized structure. Minimum sample length is 30 centimeters. No sample collected through potentially economic mineralized intersections is longer than 50 centimeters. Sterile country rock hosting the mineralized structure is sampled for a minimum of 1.0 meter either side of the structure. The interval to be sampled is split by rock-saw and taking care not to allow contamination of the sample, carefully stored in a plastic bag. Samples have unique number identifiers for "chain of custody" tracking of samples and for subsequent incorporation into the database once QAQC sign-off on analytical results has been received. Depending on the diameter, length, and bulk density of the core sample, approximately 4-8 kg of sample are collected for analysis per one metre length of sample.
Rock-chips from all surface and underground channel sampling are taken perpendicularly across silver-gold-polymetallic structures and stored on-site in clearly labelled plastic sample-bags in a secure storage facility attached to the Company core-shed. Channel sample length and start-finish coordinates are registered. The geological description of the sample is recorded. Where mineralized veins and structures are fully exposed, sampling is done from one side of the mineralized structure to the other. Minimum sample length is 30 centimeters. No sample collected
through potentially economic mineralized intersections is longer than 1 meter. In case both sides of the mineralized structure are exposed, sterile country rock hosting the mineralized structure may
be sampled for up to 1.0 meter either side of the structure. Taking care not to allow contamination of the sample, the underground channel sample is collected with the use of a hammer and chisel and carefully stored in a plastic bag. Samples have unique number identifiers for "chain of custody" tracking of samples and for subsequent incorporation into the database once QAQC sign-off on analytical results has been received. Depending on the width, length, and bulk density of the channel sample, approximately 4-8 kg of sample are collected for analysis per one metre length of sample.
All samples are shipped by Company 4x4 vehicle from the field to the certified and independent Certimin analytical laboratory facility in Lima. Certimin complies with ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001 and is a fully recognized and certified facility. After the underground channel samples have been prepared for analysis (code G0640), the sample pulps are then analyzed for gold, silver, and multi-elements using relevant Certimin analytical methodologies. All samples are analyzed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with an ICP finish (code G0108) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS methodology (code G0176). Where Au analytical results from G0108 are >10 g/t, the analysis is repeated with 30 g nominal weight fire assay and a gravimetric finish (code G0014). Where multi-element results from G0176 are greater than 100 ppm for Ag, the analysis is repeated with ore-grade four acid digest method (Code G0002). Where multi-element results from G0176 are greater than 10,000 ppm for Cu, Pb or Zn, the analysis is repeated with ore-grade four acid digest methods, respectively codes G0039, G0077 and G0388. Periodically, duplicate sample pulps are sent to independent umpire laboratories for review and checking of Certimin analytical analyses results.
Silver X Mining has introduced a NI 43-101 compliant quality assurance/quality control (QAQC) protocol on all its advanced and exploration projects. Our trained QAQC staff insert both fine and coarse blank samples, field duplicates and twin samples into each batch of field samples prior to delivery to the independent certified analytical laboratory. These QAQC samples, including the random insertion of certified reference material, are designed to provide an independent check on precision, accuracy, and possibilities of contamination during sample preparation and analytical procedure within the elected commercial laboratory. With the objective of assuring best practice compliance, resource and exploration related assay results are not reported until the results of internal QAQC procedures have been reviewed and approved.
Table 1: Tabulated summary of principal silver-gold-polymetallic grades intersected during surface channel sampling.
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
TN2-CN1
80421
499609
8561086
4730
1
0.11
33.7
0.00
0.22
0.04
51
80422
499609
8561087
4730
1
0.30
313.0
0.00
0.72
0.39
376
Total Length (m)
1.0
Channel Grade
213
TN2-CN2
80424
499615
8561081
4726
0.7
0.10
31.4
0.00
0.43
0.52
76
80425
499615
8561081
4726
0.7
0.47
616.0
0.00
9.11
0.89
979
Total Length (m)
1.4
Channel Grade
527
TN2-CN3
80428
499631
8561077
4717
1
0.27
39.2
0.00
0.95
0.97
133
80429
499631
8561077
4717
1
0.13
240.0
0.00
1.07
0.31
298
Total Length (m)
2.0
Channel Grade
215
TN2-CN4
80432
499649
8561076
4708
0.6
0.51
119.0
0.00
0.36
0.08
172
80433
499649
8561074
4708
0.7
0.22
17.4
0.00
0.37
0.42
64
Total Length (m)
1.3
Channel Grade
114
TN2-CN5
80435
499263
8561305
4971
0.8
0.24
12.6
0.00
0.53
0.44
67
Total Length (m)
0.8
Channel Grade
67
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
TN2-CN6
80438
499268
8561298
4954
1
0.25
20.7
0.00
0.19
0.04
47
80440
499269
8561299
4954
1
0.54
159.0
0.00
4.87
0.12
359
Total Length (m)
2.0
Channel Grade
203
TN2-CN7
80443
499276
8561293
4913
1
0.10
12.1
0.00
0.57
0.10
42
80444
499277
8561294
4913
1
0.33
40.5
0.00
1.16
0.46
123
80446
499275
8561293
4913
1
0.66
40.4
0.00
1.22
0.33
143
Total Length (m)
3.0
Channel Grade
102
TN2-CN8
80447
499290
8561282
4907
1
10.42
260.0
0.00
11.01
2.31
1,483
80448
499290
8561283
4907
1
1.05
195.0
0.00
7.45
1.74
586
Total Length (m)
2.0
Channel Grade
1,034
TN2-CN9
80510
499588
8561092
4753
0.9
0.50
780.0
2.89
2.28
0.25
1,270
80511
499588
8561092
4753
0.9
0.54
227.0
1.50
2.28
0.48
553
80512
499589
8561093
4753
0.9
0.18
504.0
0.29
4.64
1.90
786
80514
499588
8561091
4753
1
0.14
214.0
0.37
1.94
0.22
343
Total Length (m)
3.7
Channel Grade
727
TN2-CN10
80516
499593
8561091
4740
1
0.16
131.0
0.56
0.36
0.05
228
80517
499594
8561091
4740
1
1.28
116.0
0.33
0.78
0.17
285
80518
499594
8561092
4740
1
2.38
417.0
0.34
4.44
0.26
789
80519
499595
8561093
4740
1
0.40
686.0
1.71
2.22
0.85
1,043
80521
499593
8561090
4740
1
0.08
55.7
0.05
0.51
0.05
85
Total Length (m)
5.0
Channel Grade
486
TN2-CN11
80523
499592
8561084
4740
0.6
0.14
17.2
0.03
0.95
0.29
75
Total Length (m)
0.6
Channel Grade
75
TN2-CN12
80526
499582
8561096
4748
0.8
0.21
39.5
0.26
0.59
0.08
111
Total Length (m)
0.8
Channel Grade
111
TN2-CN13
80530
499576
8561101
4753
0.7
0.10
11.4
0.07
0.56
0.13
51
80531
499576
8561101
4753
0.7
0.02
10.5
0.01
0.79
0.81
74
Total Length (m)
1.4
Channel Grade
62
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
TN2-CN14
80534
499565
8561103
4760
0.6
0.98
120.0
0.08
12.34
8.33
965
Total Length (m)
0.6
Channel Grade
965
TN2-CN15
80538
499325
8561268
4897
0.35
0.36
26.9
0.04
1.71
0.44
133
80539
499326
8561269
4897
1
0.09
4.0
0.00
0.20
0.55
42
Total Length (m)
1.4
Channel Grade
66
TN2-CN17
80543
499341
8561253
4890
0.15
0.30
246.0
2.30
1.24
3.03
737
Total Length (m)
0.2
Channel Grade
737
TN2-CN18
80546
499351
8561247
4886
0.3
0.02
3.0
0.01
0.26
0.47
35
Total Length (m)
0.3
Channel Grade
35
TN2-CN19
80551
499298
8561286
4905
1
0.17
36.9
0.02
1.93
2.48
224
80552
499298
8561287
4905
1
0.20
10.4
0.01
0.28
0.42
54
80553
499297
8561285
4905
1
0.16
7.1
0.00
0.36
0.24
41
Total Length (m)
3.0
Channel Grade
107
TN2-CN20
80554
499308
8561278
4939
0.6
0.34
79.7
0.42
0.83
0.62
213
80555
499308
8561278
4939
1
0.05
4.8
0.05
0.05
1.06
63
Total Length (m)
1.6
Channel Grade
119
TN2-CN21
80557
499317
8561271
4913
0.5
1.31
185.0
0.71
3.00
10.65
944
Total Length (m)
0.5
Channel Grade
944
TN2-CN22
80549
499369
8561242
4879
0.3
0.05
209.0
0.06
9.77
0.16
538
80851
499369
8561241
4879
1
0.01
5.0
0.01
0.14
0.57
37
Total Length (m)
1.3
Channel Grade
153
TN2-CN24
80853
499386
8561232
4872
0.8
0.55
217.0
0.18
12.45
9.75
1,111
Total Length (m)
0.8
Channel Grade
1,111
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
TN2-CN25
80856
499392
8561224
4868
0.4
4.88
2028.0
0.62
21.95
14.54
3,814
Total Length (m)
0.4
Channel Grade
3,814
TN2-CN26
80588
499400
8561218
4889
0.8
3.94
254.0
0.39
10.61
5.81
1,164
Total Length (m)
0.8
Channel Grade
1,164
TN2-CN27
80590
499406
8561212
4882
0.7
1.44
152.0
0.40
3.78
1.25
477
80591
499407
8561213
4882
0.6
0.80
196.0
0.51
7.67
12.50
1,079
Total Length (m)
1.3
Channel Grade
755
TN2-CN28
80594
499412
8561207
4876
0.7
0.05
3.3
0.01
0.15
0.18
20
80595
499413
8561207
4876
0.6
0.11
9.2
0.01
0.79
0.09
46
80596
499413
8561207
4876
1
0.53
1.8
0.02
0.01
0.03
46
Total Length (m)
2.3
Channel Grade
38
TN2-CN29
80598
499419
8561200
4834
0.7
0.35
356.0
1.12
18.96
2.13
1,183
80599
499419
8561200
4834
0.7
0.32
460.0
0.48
34.39
4.17
1,756
Total Length (m)
1.4
Channel Grade
1,469
TN2-CN30
80960
499428
8561189
4881
0.9
0.11
1595.0
0.00
1.54
4.29
1,831
80961
499429
8561190
4881
0.9
0.10
270.0
0.00
0.41
0.45
309
Total Length (m)
1.8
Channel Grade
1,070
TN2-CN31
80964
499435
8561186
4839
0.75
0.05
418.0
0.00
1.54
0.98
509
80965
499436
8561187
4839
0.75
0.11
31.0
0.00
0.03
0.06
43
80966
499437
8561188
4839
0.75
1.16
262.0
0.00
0.74
0.30
385
Total Length (m)
2.3
Channel Grade
312
TN2-CN32
80970
499448
8561181
4885
0.6
0.48
254.0
0.00
0.32
0.49
321
80971
499448
8561181
4885
0.55
0.47
1477.0
0.00
2.88
2.82
1,718
Total Length (m)
1.2
Channel Grade
989
TN2-CN34
80973
499479
8561159
4811
1
0.00
77.0
0.01
0.06
0.16
86
Total Length (m)
1.0
Channel Grade
86
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
TN2-CN36
80975
499494
8561146
4803
1
0.00
242.0
0.00
0.07
0.26
256
Total Length (m)
1.0
Channel Grade
256
TN2-CN42
80982
499544
8561118
4774
0.9
0.03
70.0
0.01
0.02
0.19
82
80984
499544
8561118
4774
0.9
0.12
41.0
0.00
0.59
0.02
69
Total Length (m)
1.8
Channel Grade
75
TN2-CN43
80987
499561
8561108
4770
0.6
0.05
43.0
0.00
0.32
0.20
65
80988
499561
8561107
4770
0.6
0.18
159.0
0.00
0.57
0.83
226
80989
499560
8561106
4771
1
0.04
49.0
0.00
0.22
0.20
67
Total Length (m)
2.2
Channel Grade
110
MOR-CN1
80559
499064
8561455
4981
0.9
15.81
219.0
0.34
15.64
15.75
2,586
Total Length (m)
0.9
Channel Grade
2,586
MOR-CN2
80561
498975
8561492
5053
1
0.59
18.0
0.02
0.24
1.08
118
Total Length (m)
1.0
Channel Grade
118
MOR-CN3
80563
498947
8561514
5061
0.5
1.76
107.0
0.14
2.16
15.32
970
80564
498947
8561514
5061
1
0.36
13.4
0.02
0.30
0.10
56
Total Length (m)
1.5
Channel Grade
360
MOR-CN4
80566
498943
8561519
5063
0.4
0.11
15.6
0.11
1.05
1.66
140
80567
498943
8561519
5063
1
1.31
53.5
0.03
0.91
0.30
196
Total Length (m)
1.4
Channel Grade
180
MOR-CN5
80570
498937
8561528
5043
0.4
0.40
343.0
0.10
5.88
8.12
906
Total Length (m)
0.4
Channel Grade
906
MOR-CN6
80573
498933
8561535
5040
0.3
0.98
121.0
0.26
5.90
16.56
1,104
80574
498933
8561535
5040
1
0.02
1.0
0.00
0.01
1.37
61
80575
498932
8561534
5040
1
0.21
5.9
0.03
0.16
0.59
55
Total Length (m)
2.3
Channel Grade
195
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
MOR-CN7
80577
498929
8561544
5036
0.6
0.61
30.5
0.05
0.92
3.43
255
Total Length (m)
0.6
Channel Grade
255
MOR-CN8
80580
498916
8561558
5024
0.6
0.54
388.0
0.31
11.55
2.73
930
Total Length (m)
0.6
Channel Grade
930
MOR-CN9
80872
498937
8561528
4970
1
1.19
156.0
0.02
1.93
0.40
323
80873
498933
8561535
4970
1
2.18
202.0
0.09
7.65
9.96
1,028
Total Length (m)
2.0
Channel Grade
676
MOR-CN10
80877
498878
8561596
4985
1
0.79
275.0
0.04
13.59
0.35
763
80878
498879
8561597
4985
1
0.19
35.0
0.01
1.05
0.04
84
80879
498880
8561598
4985
1
0.22
10.1
0.01
0.39
0.03
40
80880
498880
8561599
4985
1
1.29
275.0
0.01
7.23
0.07
594
80882
498881
8561599
4985
1
2.06
275.0
0.07
4.04
0.41
578
Total Length (m)
5.0
Channel Grade
412
80885
498869
8561610
4960
1
0.32
76.6
0.02
2.57
0.14
187
MOR-CN11
80886
498870
8561611
4960
1
0.86
59.3
0.04
2.02
0.55
213
80887
498869
8561609
4960
1
2.89
144.0
0.01
1.81
0.11
422
80888
498868
8561608
4960
1
0.24
4.8
0.01
0.14
0.03
29
80889
498867
8561606
4960
1
0.45
237.0
0.04
3.22
0.13
379
80891
498868
8561607
4960
1
0.55
112.0
0.03
2.31
0.21
235
80892
498867
8561605
4960
1
0.67
129.0
0.03
5.37
0.14
350
80893
498866
8561604
4960
1
0.24
7.6
0.00
0.57
0.02
44
80894
498866
8561604
4960
1
0.48
17.3
0.01
0.40
0.02
67
80895
498865
8561603
4960
1
3.64
454.0
0.28
3.11
3.61
1,009
80897
498865
8561602
4960
1
1.07
210.0
0.07
10.91
5.00
839
80898
498864
8561601
4960
1
0.79
36.6
0.02
0.41
0.14
116
Total Length (m)
12.0
Channel Grade
324
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
MOR-CN12
81003
498851
8561610
4890
1
0.74
26.2
0.02
1.24
0.08
125
81004
498851
8561609
4890
1
1.01
150.0
0.06
3.28
0.63
360
81005
498851
8561608
4890
1
0.13
6.0
0.01
0.36
0.07
30
81007
498850
8561607
4890
1
0.72
139.0
0.24
6.83
1.99
513
81008
498850
8561606
4890
1
0.79
91.0
0.10
3.44
0.20
275
Total Length (m)
5.0
Channel Grade
261
MOR-CN13
81010
498849
8561605
4890
1
1.72
148.0
0.06
1.62
0.58
359
81011
498848
8561604
4890
0.9
0.21
25.1
0.02
1.12
0.12
81
Total Length (m)
1.9
Channel Grade
227
MOR-CN14
81013
498840
8561614
4990
1
0.51
48.9
0.11
2.22
0.50
188
81014
498839
8561614
4990
1
0.90
171.0
0.08
1.57
1.20
346
Total Length (m)
2.0
Channel Grade
267
MOR-CN15
81017
498813
8561623
4944
0.7
1.40
18.0
0.01
0.11
0.20
136
81019
498813
8561622
4944
0.7
0.27
6.7
0.00
0.25
0.10
39
81020
498813
8561624
4944
1
0.15
1.9
0.01
0.12
1.38
76
81021
498812
8561622
4944
1
0.02
0.7
0.06
0.04
1.07
56
Total Length (m)
3.4
Channel Grade
75
MOR-CN16
81022
498821
8561619
4944
1.05
0.47
227.0
0.13
9.94
4.37
763
81025
498821
8561618
4927
1
0.40
2.1
0.02
0.10
1.06
82
Total Length (m)
2.1
Channel Grade
431
MOR-CN17
81026
498829
8561617
4927
0.7
3.10
149.0
0.09
2.51
1.69
540
81027
498828
8561616
4927
0.7
0.76
48.4
0.03
2.04
0.18
179
Total Length (m)
1.4
Channel Grade
359
MOR-CN18
81031
498806
8561628
4910
0.5
1.15
28.8
0.03
1.15
0.77
186
81032
498806
8561629
4910
1
0.03
1.7
0.01
0.06
1.23
58
Total Length (m)
1.5
Channel Grade
101
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
MOR-CN19
80992
498795
8561631
4983
0.7
0.95
58.8
0.06
0.53
2.13
244
80993
498795
8561630
4983
0.8
2.52
221.0
0.05
5.65
0.21
596
Total Length (m)
1.5
Channel Grade
432
MOR-CN20
80996
498786
8561638
4926
0.95
1.54
34.0
0.02
0.32
0.38
179
80997
498785
8561637
4926
1
0.57
34.0
0.02
0.32
0.40
106
Total Length (m)
2.0
Channel Grade
141
MOR-CN21
81000
498780
8561642
4939
1
2.20
157.0
0.05
1.29
0.12
372
81201
498779
8561641
4926
1
1.07
144.0
0.09
3.71
0.12
353
81202
498779
8561640
4930
1
0.66
101.0
0.13
0.74
0.16
196
81203
498778
8561639
4930
1
1.01
309.0
0.02
1.31
0.03
429
81204
498778
8561638
4987
1
0.50
90.6
0.02
0.28
0.08
143
Total Length (m)
5.0
Channel Grade
298
MOR-CN22
81207
498768
8561648
4938
0.9
0.53
38.4
0.04
0.57
0.07
103
81208
498767
8561647
4938
1
0.99
29.0
0.02
1.10
0.27
151
81209
498767
8561646
4930
1
0.25
10.2
0.01
0.36
0.25
52
81210
498767
8561645
4930
1
0.31
7.4
0.00
0.22
0.05
40
81211
498766
8561644
4925
1
0.15
8.7
0.00
0.18
0.11
30
81212
498766
8561643
4925
1
0.53
44.9
0.02
0.61
0.07
109
81213
498765
8561642
4929
1
0.17
13.8
0.00
0.63
0.02
46
81214
498765
8561641
4923
1
0.15
20.3
0.00
0.21
0.03
40
Total Length (m)
7.9
Channel Grade
71
MOR-CN23
81035
498762
8561649
4897
1
0.85
29.5
0.01
0.64
0.19
122
81036
498761
8561648
4897
1
2.31
34.1
0.01
0.52
0.18
232
81037
498761
8561647
4897
1
1.90
133.0
0.02
0.62
0.68
326
Total Length (m)
3.0
Channel Grade
227
MOR-CN24
81039
498704
8561697
4862
0.65
3.15
196.0
0.04
1.10
0.33
485
81041
498703
8561697
4862
0.65
0.83
34.5
0.01
1.06
0.41
148
Total Length (m)
1.3
Channel Grade
316
Channel Number
Sample ID
Coordinates
Elevation (m)
True width (m)
Gold - Silver - Polymetallic Grades
AgEq (g/t)
Easting
Northing
Au
Au=g
Cu
Pb
Zn
(ppm)
(ppm)
(%)
(%)
(%)
MOR-CN25
81044
498697
8561707
4857
0.8
1.28
51.2
0.01
0.39
0.52
182
81045
498696
8561707
4857
1
0.31
34.9
0.01
0.45
0.05
74
Total Length (m)
1.8
Channel Grade
122
MOR-CN26
81048
498693
8561716
4854
1
1.29
18.4
0.02
0.33
0.03
129
81251
498692
8561715
4854
1
2.14
156.0
0.01
0.63
0.09
341
81252
498691
8561715
4854
0.8
2.66
118.0
0.01
0.43
0.12
338
Total Length (m)
2.8
Channel Grade
264
MOR-CN27
81253
498686
8561726
4852
1
0.44
68.5
0.01
0.14
0.03
108
81255
498685
8561725
4852
0.9
1.53
402.0
0.05
0.69
0.07
546
Total Length (m)
1.9
Channel Grade
316
Qualified Person
Mr. Donald. A. McIver, B.Sc., M.Sc., who is a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release for Silver X. Mr. McIver is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM), as well as of the Society of Economic Geologists (FSEG). Donald is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is a past member of the SEG Board of Trustees. Mr. McIver has accumulated a solid geological and resource development background over 30 years within project generation, advanced exploration, and mining programs for precious and base metals. Donald has over 20 years of experience in the Americas and since 2005 has fulfilled the positions of Vice President of Exploration (Minera IRL S.A.; & Palamina Corp.), Director of Mining Consulting (Ausenco) and Mineral Resource Manager (Barrick Gold). Mr. McIver is Senior Geological Advisor for Silver X.
About Silver X Mining
Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.
