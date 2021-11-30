November 30, 2021-- ITT Inc.'s (NYSE: ITT) connector business introduces its ruggedized, modular circular series Veam MOVE-MOD. The flexible design delivers power, signal, and data in a single connector by utilizing a range of snap-in modules with various contact layouts to match individual system requirements. Developed for use in harsh environments, these ultra-durable connectors are suitable for a wide range of applications, including rail, heavy and off-road vehicles, alternative energy and infrastructure, robotics, and other industrial equipment.

"Our customers have relied on Veam connectors to overcome their critical challenges for more than 60 years. MOVE-MOD is a next-generation solution designed to meet their evolving needs," says Ellen McMillan, Vice President and General Manager Europe, ITT Connect and Control Technologies. "The modular nature of these innovative connectors give long-term flexibility to adapt, convert and expand connectivity post-design-in by simply swapping out modules."

One key advantage the circular MOVE-MOD series has over its rectangular equivalents is its suitability for size-restricted applications. In comparison to standard rectangular connectors with equivalent pin counts, MOVE-MOD has a condensed footprint. Toolless assembly and installation combined with ultra-secure bayonet coupling that features visual, tactile, and audible secondary locking confirmation ensure MOVE-MOD is a fast and easy solution to work with.

The series is available in two ultra-harsh-environment, RoHS and REACH compliant plating options that deliver 500-hour salt spray resistance. The first option is the proprietary Blue Generation plating is a high-performance Zinc Nickel formulation that is conductive and offers excellent RFI shielding. While the second option, Black Hard Anodized plating, is a popular non-conductive option, also for use in extreme environments.

Additional key features of the MOVE-MOD series include:

Minimized component requirements deliver time and cost efficiencies

IP67 environmental sealing

Minimum of 500 mating cycles

Wide operating temperature range (-55°C to -115°C)

RoHS and REACH compliance

For more information about the MOVE-MOD series of modular, circular interconnects, please visit: www.ittcannon.com

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation, defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.

