Jitterbit Extends Integration Capabilities and Reach Into LATAM With Acquisition of Wevo

With the combined organization Jitterbit will expand its capabilities to deliver a full suite of out-of-the-box automation for ERP, E-commerce and EDI integrations to seamlessly support customers' global business connectivity

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021, the API transformation company, today announced it has acquired Wevo , a leading Latin American enterprise integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider that orchestrates data integration and APIs. Wevo's strategic presence in Latin America, coupled with connectivity to new ecosystems and endpoints, will enhance Jitterbit's ability to provide integration services to companies across the globe, helping them to accelerate their digital transformations and realize exponential efficiencies.



Global Reach and Expanded Connectivity

To compete in a global economy, companies need to integrate a myriad of front-end and back-end systems and services with internal operational systems, trading partners and customers, an undertaking that can be complex, difficult and time consuming. Companies of all sizes struggle to find and fund developer teams with the necessary integration and API expertise, especially when they are trying to connect systems across different regions of the globe.

With this acquisition, Jitterbit has dramatically expanded connectivity to its platform by leveraging Wevo's extensive marketplace of system connectors and will be able to build upon Wevo's expertise in the LATAM region, where they are currently serving customers in over 15 countries throughout the region. In addition, Wevo will help to extend Jitterbit's network of in-region partners who are an integral part of Jitterbit's go-to-market strategy and clients' success.

"Jitterbit's acquisition of Wevo demonstrates our continued commitment to provide the most advanced API integration platform on the market to serve our global SMB (small, and mid-sized businesses), mid-market and enterprise customers," said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. Jitterbit currently has operations in 38 countries across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. "The number of cloud services and applications necessary to run modern businesses continues to grow exponentially, showing no signs of slowing, making cross-region integration technologies crucial. Our full suite of best-in-class products and services that connect the world's systems became even stronger with the acquisition of Wevo, their portfolio of customers and their extensive marketplace of pre-built connectors. Wevo's senior leadership and all of their employees will be joining the Jitterbit family and will be an integral part of a continuing presence and expertise in the LATAM region. Our 2,700+ global customers will benefit greatly as a result of this acquisition, making it even easier to integrate the systems that make their business operations work."

"When we started Wevo over nine years ago, we had a vision to deliver best-in-class integration services for our customers throughout Latin America. We have built out a comprehensive set of connectors, enabling customers to quickly connect to the systems and applications that power their business," states Diogo Lupinari, CEO of Wevo. "We are very excited to join Jitterbit. We have a shared vision and passion and as we come together we are confident Wevo customers and our partners in Latin America will benefit from the expanded capabilities Jitterbit offers. I know that our expertise in Latin America and our extensive marketplace of connectors also extend the capabilities of Jitterbit's customers. All of the employees at Wevo look forward to continuing our presence in the LATAM region as part of Jitterbit, working together as a global company, delivering the most comprehensive solution across the world."

To learn more about how businesses can accelerate time to value with Jitterbit's comprehensive capabilities please visit https://www.jitterbit.com.

Additional Resources:

Follow the trends and issues shaping API integration at the Jitterbit Blog (https://www.jitterbit.com/category/blog/)

Get complimentary guidance on how to spark your digital transformation by integrating APIs, apps and workflows at bit.ly/3fn4q0N (https://bit.ly/3fn4q0N)

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedInand on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

Contact:

Jitterbit@bocacommunications.com



