37th True REST Float Spa Location Opens in Dayton, Ohio

Entrepreneur-Physician Partners Open Fourth Float Therapy Franchise, Providing Reduced Environmental Stimulus Therapy (REST)

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / The world leader in flotation therapy, True REST Float Spa, is announcing the opening of its thirty-seventh location. True REST Float Spa Dayton is the sixth Ohio franchise. The new location is now open on Nov. 17 and is located at 665 Lyons Road, Dayton, Ohio.

True REST Float Spa Dayton franchise owners Tim Scott and Jameson Whaley began their journey as True REST franchise owners four years ago when they opened their first location in Perrysburg, Ohio, followed by True REST locations in Toledo, Ohio, and McDonough, Georgia. When the two first began looking for the perfect business venture, they focused on opportunities aligned with their careers in health and wellness. When Scott and Whaley discovered the franchise opportunities and support available through True REST Float Spa, they knew it was the perfect combination, maximizing Scott's advocacy for wellness in his career as an ER doctor and the perfect match for Whaley's entrepreneurial skills and interest.

"Franchising is a way for me to branch off in an industry that I am involved with. I immediately felt like I was a part of a family when I started speaking to everyone at True REST Float Spa," said Tim Scott. "An extraordinary team of employees and franchise owners sets True REST apart from other companies in the space and have made the company a world leader in floatation therapy. Jameson and I are excited to open another location and to continue expanding flotation therapy across Ohio."

The pair also appreciates the perfect avenue for benefitting the lives of veterans. True REST Float Spa has a mission to bring healing for veterans across the globe through the benefits of floatation therapy with a monthly veteran program offering free floats on the 11th day of each month.

True REST Dayton manager Alex Mandich discovered the benefits of flotation therapy for veterans firsthand when he was introduced to flotation therapy by franchise owner Tim Scott. Mandich served four years in the United States Army before returning home to Ohio, where he owned and managed several restaurants.

"When I stepped into my first float pod, I was anxious. It was not something I had ever experienced. My high-strung military mindset kept me from relaxing and focusing on myself, and it took time for me to become completely comfortable with the experience," said Mandich. "Now, I look forward to my sessions and to seeing others feel optimistic and relieved from pain and stress. I hope other veterans and community members take time to experience float therapy through our special offers and veteran program."

Veterans like Mandich and anyone suffering from symptoms of mental and physical health benefit from float therapy. The distraction-free environment at True REST Float Spa allows guests to float in a water and Epsom salt solution. The True REST experience focuses on providing REST, or Reduced Environmental Stimulus Therapy, to every individual who floats. Float pods offer a natural and holistic approach to total body healing by reducing stress, managing pain, improving sleep and more.

True REST Float Spa Dayton will open on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about the Dayton location, visit https://truerest.com/locations/dayton/or call (937)-985-9388.

True REST is the leader of flotation therapy across North America, with 37 locations now open and more in development. The simple franchise program is designed to help owners create a successful business with training, marketing, operations and franchisee support. The company's executives and board of directors are passionate about sharing their core values of integrity, honesty and responsibility with every franchise owner and True REST member.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 37 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing one million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to https://truerest.com/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.truerestfranchising.com/.

