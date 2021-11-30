Core State Holdings, Corp.: GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) Launches World's First Ammolite-Backed Cryptocurrency

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / On November 30, 2021, GEMXX Corporation (OTC PINK:GEMZ) has launched the world's first Ammolite-backed cryptocurrency, alongside a crypto wallet called GEMXX Wallet.

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ), a Core State Holdings, Corp. partner, is a publicly traded mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining, production and operating assets. GEMXX has control over each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

On September 18, 2021, Core State Holdings, Corp., entered into a definitive White Label License Agreement with GEMXX Corporation to develop the world's first Ammolite-backed crypto currency and a crypto wallet that is based on Core State's unique PTPWallet.

After three months of development, the iOS and Android applications of the GEMXX Wallet are now live on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. The Ammolite token has already been implemented into the platform, allowing users to download the GEMXX Wallet and purchase the AMML token with other crypto currencies.

Ammolite is a rare, precious, and exotic gemstone that is highly desired around the world for jewelry and décor pieces. Until today, there was no market to attain a holding of a digital form of Ammolite, and Ammolite is also not currently traded on the Foreign Exchange market. The Ammolite (AMML) token is the first opportunity to own part of the ammolite experience without physically buying ammolite gemstone. It also offers value stability because it is pegged to the current wholesale price of 1/13th of a Carat of Ammolite.

The Ammolite (AMML) token is an ERC-20 token that is 100% backed by Ammolite resources mined in Alberta, Canada. Although backed by a resource valued over $600M, only 1,388,000 tokens will be offered for initial sale. Each token is currently priced at $3.88 USD.

A website dedicated to the crypto token has been launched by GEMXX. It highlights the uniqueness of the Ammolite (AMML) token, the GEMXX wallet and any information any buyer would need to make an informed decision to participate. The website can be viewed here: ammolitetoken.com

The GEMXX Wallet supports over 100 currencies and is now part of the fastest growing wallet network on the market. Users on the platform will experience instantaneous transactions, a sleek user interface, and many unique functionalities that will assist them in their daily lives.

Considering GEMXX is the world's leading producer of Ammolite, Core State Holdings is honored to be assisting GEMXX Corporation with reaching its objectives, strategic goals, and helping the business to expand its operations. The Core State Holdings team appreciate the professionalism shown by the GEMXX Team and their CEO, Jay Maull, and we expect the Ammolite (AMML) token to be a huge success.

ABOUT CORE STATE HOLDINGS, CORP

PTPWallet is a cryptocurrency wallet designed and developed by Core State Holdings, Corp. The platform is one of the most advanced wallets on the market. Since 2019, PTPWallet's network (including white label clients) has processed 43,000,000 transactions and has seen over 2,080,000 accounts created. The white label wallet has been acquired by many businesses, with numerous entities seeing millions of dollars of sales within a short time span through their token generation events. Since being launched in February of 2019, the platform has never been hacked or compromised. Some of the main features of PTPWallet are instant transactions, anonymous internal transactions, loyalty and referral programs, strong infrastructure, and ease of use.

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. GEMXX produces more top quality finished Ammolite than any Ammolite producer. The company's world class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

