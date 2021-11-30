Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 Ticker-Symbol: SGM 
Tradegate
30.11.21
18:31 Uhr
42,800 Euro
-0,790
-1,81 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,73542,99518:53
42,71042,98518:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2021 | 18:17
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swift Navigation's Precise Positioning Solution with STMicroelectronics Teseo V Delivers Centimeter-Level Accurate Location Precision

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021, a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSSTeseo V, the first single-chip triple-band GNSS IC (Integrated Circuit).

The triple-frequency capabilities of STA8135GA provide high-quality, robust GNSS data required for high-accuracy across automotive, mass-market, and mobile applications. When paired with corrections from Swift's precise positioning service Skylark, applications can achieve centimeter-level accuracy. The Starling positioning engine combines GNSS measurements with data from inertial measurement units (IMUs) and vehicle sensor data, further improving the integrity of safety-critical applications.

Since Starling launched in 2018, Swift and ST have worked together to provide a pre-validated combination of hardware and software for customers so that they can benefit from a low-risk, well-tested solution from two market leaders. In collaboration, Swift and ST have innovated and developed products to enhance positioning performance for automotive applications.

"Swift values its collaboration with STMicroelectronics and is excited to demonstrate the proven success of the Teseo V paired with Swift's precise positioning solution," said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product of Swift. "Our work together delivers the accuracy and reliability required by advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous platforms."

"The Teseo V triple-frequency chip in combination with the Swift precise positioning technology assures the most accurate and easy-to-use GNSS receiver chip available," said Luca Celant, VP and General Manager, Automotive ADAS, ASIC and Audio Division, STMicroelectronics. "Paired with the Swift precise positioning solution, Teseo V moves the industry further down the road toward Autonomous vehicles."

To learn how the Teseo V paired with Swift's precise positioning solution can improve the performance of your application, integrate Swift's solution into your next production cycle or connect to Skylark to see how it can improve your performance visit swiftnav.comor contact sales@swiftnav.com.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigationis changing the way we navigate and understand our planet. Swift's precise positioning technology platform improves location accuracy from several meters to centimeter-level and is used by millions of devices across the globe. Swift's technology is trusted by users across industries, enabling safer driving, improving efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations, increasing accuracy for mobile devices and creating new possibilities for rail, robotics and machine control. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com. Follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:
Swift Navigation
press@swiftnav.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
