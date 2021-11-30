Gartner recommends businesses prioritize process mining investments to improve visibility and understanding of the actual performance of business operations and processes

Celonis, the global leader in execution management, was recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in its 4th annual Market Guide for Process Mining.

"We are thrilled that Celonis is recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Process Mining -- which states that, from a market-share perspective, Celonis is dominating," said Divya Krishnan, Director of Product Marketing. "We believe the Gartner report highlights a number of key areas that are unique to Celonis, including the pace of our user adoption, the scalability of our data models, the breadth of our newly launched Celonis Execution Management System and suite of Celonis Execution Apps, our ecosystem growth, and our ability to deliver new innovative capabilities."

The Gartner Market Guide also highlighted a number of key insights on the overall process mining market, as well as "Execution capabilities that turn 'insights' into 'action'. These capabilities could range from simple updating source applications (applications that delivered the events for process mining) to creating scripts that support execution of tasks."

Specifically, Gartner highlights that "For data and analytics leaders, process mining delivers insights that enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's most critical priorities." The report adds that business leaders should "Improve visibility and understanding of the actual performance of business operations and processes by investing in process mining."

According to Gartner, buyers should "explore use cases that go beyond traditional, internally focused process discovery, process validation and model enhancement by targeting business operations and interactions with external parties, such as customers."

The Gartner report also stated that process mining has "even spread into areas of the Internet of Things (IoT), manufacturing and logistics distribution networks, which have demonstrated the sustainable-value-creating capabilities of process mining."

This year's Gartner Market Guide for Process Mining complements the consistently favorable ratings that Celonis continues to receive in Gartner peer reviews. In the last 12 months alone Celonis received over 20x more reviews than any other company in process mining, with 91% of them willing to recommend Celonis, achieving a 4.6 out of 5 star rating.

Celonis recently announced a number of new innovations, acquisitions, and partnerships including the Celonis Execution Graph, the acquisition of streaming data company Lenses.io, and a planned industry shaping partnership with ServiceNow.

