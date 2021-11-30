Global Green Packaging Market worth US$ 410.45 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global green packaging market is estimated to account for 410.45 Bn in terms of value and by the end of 2027 witnessing a CAGR of 6.71%.

Green packaging is the design and use of sustainable packaging. This includes increased usage of lifecycle assessment and lifecycle life cycle analysis to assist guide the usage of green packaging that minimises the environmental impact and environmental footprint of users, and promotes a sustainable social, economic and corporate performance. This also requires the use of eco-friendly products and methods of creating and shipping green packages. Green packaging has been associated with a variety of different strategies, including the reduction of product consumption, the creation of user-friendly and cost-effective packaging, and the use and reuse of resources.

The increased demand for sustainable packaging materials and practices has led to the need for consumers to be informed about the benefits and advantages of buying green. There has been an increase in the awareness of consumers regarding their consumption of resources and their impact on the environment. With the increased levels of disposable income available to most consumers today, they are looking for ways to save money in every way possible. In addition to this, the increasing popularity of green products, such as reusable bags, has helped consumers to feel that they are making a difference in the environment. Furthermore, consumers are looking for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging materials that contribute positively to a better quality of life.

Market Drivers:

Development and launch of sustainable packaging solutions is expected to propel growth of the global green packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Sabic, a provider of diversified chemicals, launched a sustainable packaging solution for frozen food, which combines a new polyethylene grade with a solution based on a mono web TF-BOPE film structure, which has a thickness of only 20 micrometers.

Moreover, increasing adoption of plastic alternatives is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Amazon, the U.S.-based multinational technology company, replaced plastic packaging material, such as bubble wraps and air pillows, with 'paper cushion' in its packaging.

Market Opportunities

Increasing adoption of recyclable packaging is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global green packaging market. For instance, in January 2021, Nestlé, the Swiss multinational food and drink processing Conglomerate Corporation, announced that its popular Smarties brand is now using recyclable paper packaging for its confectionery products worldwide.

Moreover, increasing funding for sustainable plastic packaging is also expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in December 2020, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) announced US$ 35.25 million worth of funding for projects that improve plastic packaging across the retail supply chain.

Market Trends

The cosmetics packaging sector is witnessing R&D of sustainable products. For instance, in December 2020, Aptar Beauty + Home, announced production of its most popular spray pumps in 100% PCR (Post Consumer Resin) for the redesign of natural pet care brand WildWash.

Major players operating in the global green packaging market are focused on development and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2020, KM Packaging launched a new range of mono-polymer material lidding films, made from polypropylene (PP) that is designed for recyclability. The sustainable films seal and peel to PP and PE-lined PP trays and can be used during microwave cooking as well as being suitable for ambient, chilled, or frozen applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global green packaging market include, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Cargill Incorporation, Graham Packaging Company Incorporation, Huhtamaki OYJ, Mondi Plc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and Tetra Laval International SA.

Major players operating in the global green packaging market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, India-based Ajit Industries launched a wide range of green packaging products designed to replace the traditional plastic-based packaging products.

Market Segmentation:

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

By Process Type

Recycled Content Packaging

Re-Usable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

By Packaging Type

Plastic Packaging

Metal Packaging

Glass

Others

By End Use Industry

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Global Green Packaging Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Find more related trending reports below:

Beverage Packaging Market, By Product Type (Bottles, Cans, Liquid Cartons, Pouch/Sachet, and Others), By Application (Alcoholic Drinks (Beer, and Other Alcoholic Drinks), and Non-Alcoholic Drinks (Dairy, Carbonated Drinks/Soda, Juices/Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, and Energy Drinks/RTD Beverages)), By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Protective Packaging Market, By Product Type (Foamed Plastic, Paper, Plastic) Material Type (Foam Protective Packaging, Flexible Protective Packaging, Rigid Protective Packaging), By Function Type (Wrapping, Void Fill, Insulation, Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing), By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Cosmetic Packaging Market, by Material Type (Glass, Paper, Plastic, Metal, and Others), Container Type (Jars, Tubes, Bottles, Pumps & Dispensers, Sachets, and Others), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make Up, and Nail Care), Declared Capacity ( (Below 50 ml, 50 ml-100ml, 100 ml-150ml, 150ml-200ml, above 200ml), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

