Infogain, a leading digital platform solutions provider, has been positioned as a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's Enterprise Quality Assurance (QA) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. Everest Group uses their PEAK Matrix to assess and classify service providers based on criteria that include market impact, vision and capability.

Everest Group also makes assessments based on customer responses from surveys and interactions, including service provider performance, benchmarking, priorities, and best practices.

Nishith Mathur, Chief Strategy and Solutions Officer, Infogain said, "Being recognized as a 'Star Performer' and 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Enterprise Quality Assurance (QA) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022, asserts the leadership of our PAQman IP led modern QA services that drive transformational business outcomes for our customers and is what differentiates us."

In a digital-first world, achieving a quality software product in an accelerated manner is a critical success factor, pushing enterprises to make QA-focused investments," said Ankit Gupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Infogain's responsiveness and commercial flexibility has helped it differentiate in the QA market and position as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Enterprise QA Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. Its investments towards evolving its proprietary touchless testing solution to support next-generation technologies and domain-specific capabilities are helping Infogain address its clients' evolving requirements."

Infogain Quality Assurance solutions include a touchless automation service powered by its end-to-end PAQman framework. It supports a comprehensive range of test disciplines with a focus on continuous quality that ensures seamless integration with DevSecOps tools. Machine Learning enabled defect prediction ensures running of intelligent test procedures, reducing run time. PAQman also comes with a customizable console that allows clients to execute, monitor and measure using a single dashboard.

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. To request the custom report, contact Infogain here.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform and software engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries using the cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms. Infogain is also a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

