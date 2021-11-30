Publication provides feminist study of wives of early British king

University of Phoenix is pleased to share that Kristen McQuinn, M.A., faculty development chair, has published a new book, The Two Isabellas of King John

Published by Pen and Sword History, McQuinn's The Two Isabellas of King John examines and illuminates through a feminist lens the lives of Isabella of Gloucester and Isabelle of Angoulême, his two wives and relatively unknown queen-consorts.

"The publisher approached me about this topic," McQuinn shares. "They were aware of my blog and wanted to publish a series on women in medieval history. The book development required a great deal of research and understanding what women in a similar social class at that time would have been experiencing."

McQuinn is a medievalist who completed her Master of Arts in Medieval Literature at Arizona State University. She has been with the University of Phoenix for 17 years, teaching literature and mythology courses. McQuinn currently serves as faculty development chair with the College of General Studies, where she also oversees the College's quarterly publication, "We Rise."

McQuinn maintains a blog dedicated to reviewing and discussing medieval texts, studies, and fiction, and has a number of short stories published, some under pseudonyms, including a story in Star Trek Strange New Worlds 2016 anthology. The Two Isabellas of King John is her first book.

The book is available online for purchase.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130006030/en/

Contacts:

University of Phoenix

Sharla Hooper

sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu