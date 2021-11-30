DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 30 November 2021
Further to the announcement of 22 November 2021, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") hereby announces the completed issuance of 487,012,987 new ordinary shares to funds (the "Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo").
The new ordinary shares, with a par value of EUR 0.10, were issued today for a subscription price of EUR 0.616 per share. The aggregate subscription amount of EUR 300 million was paid by the Apollo Funds today; the stake represents about 5.5% of CPIPG's share capital. Following today's capital increase, the share held by the Group's founder Radovan Vitek represents about 88.8% of CPIPG's share capital.
The corporate share capital of CPIPG has been increased today from EUR 841,590,231.10 represented by 8,415,902,311 ordinary shares to EUR 890,291,529.80 represented by 8,902,915,298 ordinary shares.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
