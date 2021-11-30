IAHL Corp.: IAHL Project Overview and Timeline Update

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL)

In our effort to keep investors and shareholders current on our status we would bring the following information to market.

Basic project overview

The entire project consists of partnering with Major trucking entities both replacing and converting diesel transportation with LNG and CLNG vehicles.in 4 of the largest and busiest cities in Colombia as well as port inlets for importation and exportation facilities.

Each Terminal location will be placed proximal but outside each city and each associated LNG plant will titrate up in volume from 70kgpd to 220kgpd as the amount of vehicles increase at each location.

The government is supporting the switch in fuels by supplying stipends per vehicle to move away from dirty fuels to support the countries policy of decreasing pollution values in major commerce areas of the country.

As oil increases in price so to will the benefit of the conversions and replacement with new vehicles.

The country has already started to implement restrictions to diesel vehicles entering high traffic areas at peak times, by switching the trucker also gains the benefit of no restrictions and lower fuel prices.

It is a large complex project with many parts but by using a systematic approach we are now in place to execute.

As per our last update the process continues to close out the remaining land owners for phase one of the mega -project which is in a different area than the Natyly 1 project which is on hold .We are in the final stage to select auditors which will engage immediately after this process and payments are completed to give an accurate picture of the scope and economic size and future potential to the market and our investors,

We understand this release of information is important but our combined boards want everything to be in place and completed prior to filing all documentation which will reveal not only to our market but to our competitors as well.

We value our supporters and hope they see we are fully committed to frequent updates and will be fulfilling our reporting promise shortly to bring back normal trading to our stock.

Our project teams wish everyone a safe and happy season as we strive to bring a present in time for the holidays for all involved.

The entire Project team

