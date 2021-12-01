Andersen Global expands its Latin American coverage through a Collaboration Agreement with Bolivia-based law firm Indacochea Asociados (IA) located in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

Founded in 1991, IA operates with six Partners and more than 40 professionals, offering full-service legal capabilities in arbitration, banking, corporate and commercial, civil law, dispute resolution, immigration, intellectual property, foreign investment, mergers and acquisitions, legal tech and startups, labor and real estate. The firm, consistently recognized by Chambers Partners and the Legal 500, is led by Managing Partner Alonso Indacochea Pardo de Zela.

"Our clients look to us to provide them with best-in-class service that enables them to succeed in today's business environment. At IA, we changed the chip and became liquid lawyers, legal and business-oriented professionals with an open mindset to adaptability," said Alonso. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to offer our clients the quality and resources of a global firm while still interacting with them on a personal basis."

"We continue to expand our global platform in Latin America and align ourselves with high-quality firms that complement our existing member and collaborating firms in the region," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "IA's client-focused approach and subject matter expertise set the standard for legal services in Bolivia. Their addition positions us to further provide our clients with seamless service regionally and globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 325 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

