Hyphenova: Social Good Media Network Focused on Increased Representation and Creator Ownership Launches on Giving Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / HYPHENOVA (HYP.TV), a first-of-its kind omni-channel social good media network, launches today on Giving Tuesday. HYP, founded by Lilly Han, is a Zillennial streaming network that is committed to changing the face of media by amplifying global voices and increasing creator ownership.

"For far too long, the stats have been abysmal in regards to how major Hollywood decisions are being made," said Han. Han cites industry reports and studies such as the 2020 Hollywood Diversity report (UCLA) which analyzed the workplace of 11 major studios and found that 91% of C-level positions are held by Caucasians and 82% are held by males. Among all senior executive positions, it is 93% and 80% respectively and the film unit heads are 86% and 69% percent respectively.

Han, with her team and rapidly expanding network of industry-leading professionals, are determined to change these stats and bring important voices and stories to the forefront through the immersive experiences that innovative technology and Web 3.0 provide.

"Fortunately with the emergence, greater adoption, and broader understanding of terms and concepts such as NFTs, metaverses, and A/R and V/R - along with a much needed societal shift that is desiring and demanding to hear a much more rich symphony of voices and experiences to be heard - we are seeing a rapid advancement and democratization in technology and more robust pathways to creator ownership," added Han.

The name "Hyphenova" is a tribute and celebration of our multi-hyphenate, funny, complex, and authentic lives and is a play on words of a hypernova which scientists believe contributed to the Milky Way's star formation period.

As a network of creators and entrepreneurs, HYP is focused on three key creator needs to disrupt the industry:

GLOBAL REACH, VISIBILITY, AND ENGAGEMENT GREATER OWNERSHIP AND REVENUE GENERATION FOR CREATORS MENTORSHIP, APPRENTICESHIP, AND INCLUSION

(1) GLOBAL REACH, VISIBILITY, AND ENGAGEMENT

HYP's inaugural launch event will be their film festival which will be streamed on hyp.tv from 12/15/21 - 1/5/22.

HYP will be showcasing innovative, emerging, and global talent that embody these themes across a number of categories including feature films, shorts, and social media vlogs. Filmmakers and creators should apply at www.hyphenova.com by December 1st.

Fans are invited to join the conversation by tagging @OnTheHYP on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook, and using the hashtag OnTheHYP.

In 2022, HYP will develop and distribute new shows across major media platforms, such as Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple and Google podcasts. In addition, HYP will also be creating immersive experiences and show concepts that will take place in custom designed metaverses that will integrate fans with their favorite creators.

(2) GREATER OWNERSHIP AND REVENUE GENERATION FOR CREATORS

As HYP is a social good for-profit company created by creators, HYP is committed to providing greater avenues for creator ownership and revenue generation. Creators and filmmakers who are interested in partnership with HYP have the opportunity for revenue and profit sharing with HYP, legacy and asset building programs, and ownership within HYP itself.

In addition, HYP will also look to provide additional benefits to creators, such as:

Distribution on major streaming TV and podcast platforms

Social media and marketing promotion, such as inclusion on Times Square billboards

Access to award-winning creative talent and unique and new monetization platforms

IMDb & resume credits

Ability to amplify your voice, brand, and reach across the world

(3) MENTORSHIP, APPRENTICESHIP, AND INCLUSION

Recent 2021 research by McKinsey & Company found that less than 6% of the writers, directors, and producers of US-produced films are Black. The 2021 Hollywood Diversity Report (UCLA), similarly found that people of color and women are still underrepresented as film writers and directors. Across the 100 top-grossing movies of 2018, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that only 1.6% of characters were depicted with a disability, and only two portrayed a gay protagonist.

HYP aims to increase diversity within the industry through innovative business models as well as partnerships, such as the one with The Artistic Standard Mentorship & Apprenticeship Program, which supports HYP's commitment to developing artistic, diverse, early career talent of color in the industry. Mentees/apprentices will receive coaching sessions, life and career motivation, and support on a weekly basis with production company executives along with monthly workshops with industry professionals, who will provide guidance and tips on targeted skill sets to help navigate their careers.

HYP and The Artistic Standard aim to create a pipeline of efficiently trained filmmakers for Hollywood to hire, especially with the rising need of more diversity and inclusion behind the scenes and within the studio system.

Additional information can be found at www.hyp.tv and or by reaching out to the HYP team at info@hyp.tv.

SOURCE: Hyphenova

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675402/Social-Good-Media-Network-Focused-on-Increased-Representation-and-Creator-Ownership-Launches-on-Giving-Tuesday