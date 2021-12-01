



CAYMAN ISLANDS, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SPC, an Asia Capital Strategy (ACS) initiative, is a management protocol and cross-chain asset aggregation and revenue platform for creating stable, sustainable returns for users of the Metaverse ecosystem. SPC will evolve into a cross-chain asset aggregation and revenue marketplace, focused on developing innovative asset pools to create premiere offline metaverse eco-industrial parks, centered in Southeast Asia. Maximizing returns while ensuring that LP capital is as safe as possible, SPC creates a robust passive income platform to meet the needs of the Metaverse industry, further creating stable income-bearing derivatives products, such as risk-optimal return indices, as well as other derivative assets.Experts in the industry generally believe that in the Internet era, the PC era was Internet 1.0, the mobile Internet was era 2.0, and the Metaverse will be era 3.0. In terms of time and space, the Metaverse is a digital world that is virtual in the physical dimension but real in the temporal dimension. In terms of authenticity, the Metaverse contains digital copies of the real world as well as creations of the virtual world. In terms of independence, the Metaverse is a parallel space that is closely connected to the external real world while being highly independent. In terms of connectivity, the Metaverse is an extensive and sustainable virtual reality system that encompasses networks, hardware terminals and users.The basic features of the Metaverse include an immersive sensory experience; virtual clones with one or more virtual world identities; the ability to create virtual activities using the massive digital resources available; strong social attributes, with a more diverse and interactive social model than those found in the real world; and a stable, safe, and orderly virtual economic and social system. Metaverse is the future, and international groups such as Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Tencent, Alibaba and Toutiao, as well as Asia Capital Strategy SPC, have invested in the Metaverse industry.ACS: advocating Value Concept, promoting Long-term Value InvestmentAsia Capital Strategy (ACS) is a certified financial institution, a Cayman Islands Monetary Authority fund license issued to Asia Capital Strategy SPC. ACS is committed to promoting Venture Capital funds, market strategy of corporate bond issuance and the concept of long-term value investment. ACS adheres to the core concepts of value and growth and in addition to identifying undervalued value companies, it also looks for growth companies to invest in. ACS uses both top-down and bottom-up methodologies; on one hand looking at policy and industry trends, on the other using valuation models to make sound, comprehensive and holistic investment decisions.Asia Capital Strategy successfully promoted United Royale Holdings Corp to an OTCMARKETS listing in 2018. A modern enterprise with a royal background, and an established network in many countries and regions since its establishment in 2008, United Royale Holdings Corp is mainly engaged in agarwood plantations, perfectly combining the production, development and sales of high-end agarwood. United Royale Holdings Corp (OTCQB: URYL) has a current market capitalization of over $600 million, and is dedicated to building a comprehensive industrial chain, making it one of the most explosive stocks of the emerging markets.Asia Capital Strategy SPC plans to invest heavily in the 'SPC Metaverse' brand in Southeast Asia and establish the first SPC Technology Park in 2023, covering the development of ecosystem applications, scenario construction, technology training, and other related industries in the Metaverse. By focusing on the development of Metaverse technologies such as blockchain, Internet of Things, 3D virtual, interactive games, and artificial intelligence, SBC hopes to become a global brand name in the Metaverse industrial ecosystem.SPC's plans have been recognized and supported by digital investment bank GOLDEN HORSE Exchange. SPC tokens will be issued and traded by the GOLDEN HORSE Exchange. Derivatives products based on stable income will be created in the future, inviting users to board the high-speed Metaverse train, boosting the value of SPC tokens in global circulation, and making SPC tokens a basic fuel of the global Metaverse.Leveraging the new Metaverse cluster industry and its tokens, SPC is expected to build a new value ecosystem ranging from industry to technology and finance, and from the physical to the virtual world. SPC is listed globally; linking SPC's investment map to the core Metaverse and "next-generation Internet" is the long-term value.