MerConcept, builder of the Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue, used the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve the boat's performance and design its systems

Development of the new generation of "flying boats" prioritizes aerodynamics as much as hydrodynamics

MerConcept relied on two Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that its 3DEXPERIENCE platform was used to develop the high-performance boat "Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue," which finished second in the 15th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre sailing competition. On November 7, 2021 just three months after its initial launch into water the Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue left the starting line of the Transat Jacques Vabre in Normandy for its first offshore race, arriving in Martinique on November 23 after completing a 7,500-mile journey across the Atlantic.

Designed and assembled by MerConcept, which contracted the whole project, the Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue belongs to the new generation of "flying boats" in which aerodynamics is as important as hydrodynamics. The development of new technologies in all areas of design makes the Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue a unique and revolutionary boat.

In particular, MerConcept was able to benefit from the power of Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, distributed by Dassault Systèmes' business partner CT Mer Forte. Using the platform's "Winning Bid for Sea" industry solution experience on the cloud, MerConcept created a virtual twin of the boat and performed high-fidelity simulations that enabled it to optimize the boat's aerodynamics and significantly improve its performance. MerConcept used the "Sea Boat Builder" industry solution experience to carry out the design of the boat's systems.

"The efficiency of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform enabled us to significantly optimize our performance during the study and design phases," said Antoine Gautier, Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue Director, MerConcept.

"With each new sailing race, we are able to witness new technical feats that enable boats of different classes to go faster, with unprecedented strength and resilience," said François-Xavier Dumez, Vice President, Marine Offshore Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the virtual world make these sophisticated technological advances possible. We warmly congratulate the Trimaran SVR-Lazartigue team and MerConcept on an impressive performance in their first offshore race."

"As a business partner of Dassault Systèmes, and the close partner of François Gabart and the MerConcept teams for many years, the CT engineering group and CT Mer Forte join Dassault Systèmes in congratulating François and Tom Laperche for the excellent finish in this Transat Jacques Vabre 2021," said Denis Juhel, Director, CT Mer Forte.

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the Marine Offshore industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/marine-offshore

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

