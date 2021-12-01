The shortage of critical metals could lead to a huge problem for high-tech industries. The leading producer for many industrial metals is China, as in the case of tungsten. Although the Middle Kingdom dominates the tungsten market and has numerous mines in operation, imports to China recently increased by a full 20% YOY. This is one of the best leading indicators for a new market scenario because, after all, China has controlled the market so far. Now the country even has to buy in the already empty international market. A demand overhang could not be clearer. Almonty Industries can cover an important share of global tungsten demand in the medium term.

