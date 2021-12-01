Norge Mining Plc ("Norge Mining" or the "Company"), the Anglo-Norwegian exploration company developing a world-class resource of Critical Raw Materials in southwest Norway, is pleased to announce publication of its inaugural Responsible Business Report.

The report includes all of the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information for the year ended 31 December 2020, giving all stakeholders an opportunity to review the Group's activities and performance.

Norge Mining is committed to sustainable practices and is establishing a range of commitments to align its processes and policies with international guidelines as part of its strategy to build a resilient and robust mining company.

The Company's Responsible Business Report 2020 can be viewed at this link: https://norgemining.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Norge-Mining_ResponsibleBusinessReport2020_Final_WEB.pdf

The report provides an overview of the Company and a summary of progress at the exciting Bjerkreim Exploration Project, which is focused on the EU Critical Raw Materials vanadium, titanium and phosphate. Resource data published earlier this year gives a total Mineral Resource Estimate at the Bjerkreim project of 1.79 billion tonnes and an Exploration Target of between 2.4 and 4.0 billion tonnes.

John Vergopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Norge Mining, said:

"As a natural resources company in the early stages of exploration work, we are at the start of an exciting journey towards the mining and processing of critical minerals. We recognise the responsibility that this venture demands and we are determined to embed strong Environmental, Social and Governance principles into our business from the outset and to use innovation to reduce the impact of our activities. We are pleased to publish our inaugural Responsible Business Report and welcome comments from all stakeholders."

About Norge Mining plc

Norge Mining plc is an Anglo-Norwegian natural resources company focused on mineral exploration in Norway.

The Company's first Mineral Resource Estimates from the Bjerkreim Exploration Project have confirmed world-class deposits of the EU Critical Raw Materials vanadium, titanium and phosphate. The provenance of these materials is of significant strategic importance for net carbon zero commitments, a key requirement for which is supply chain transparency.

Norge Mining, which owns 61 exploration licences totalling more than 520,000 square kilometres in southwest Norway, is currently conducting a programme of exploration work, building on earlier studies by the Norway Geological Survey (NGU). The Company's ambition is to become a substantial, sustainable and strategically important exploration and mining business focused on Norway.

Founded in November 2018, the Company is headquartered in the UK and has a 100%-owned Norwegian subsidiary, Norge Mineraler AS.

For further information, please visit www.norgemining.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005942/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Buchanan Communications

Mark Court James Husband

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

norgemining@buchanan.uk.com