European footprint expansion into Belgium and increased market penetration in Southern Europe with deeper regional capabilities in elastomers, foams, composites, and thermoplastics

Boyd Corporation, a world-leading innovator of technologies in engineered materials and thermal management, today announced the acquisition of Grando, a Belgium-based specialist in rubber, foam, and plastic polymer science for the highly-regulated rail and industrial technology industries. The acquisition deepens and diversifies Boyd's global material science portfolio, broadens Boyd's regional polymer manufacturing in Europe, and further expands its footprint into Belgium with increased market penetration in France, Italy, Spain, and Belgium.

"Grando's polymer scientists and converting technologists expand Boyd's elastomer innovation capability while adding capacity and regional service for our European customers," stated Boyd CEO Doug Britt. "We're accelerating our innovation in high growth markets like eMobility, renewable energy, battery storage, and industrial technology. Additional expertise and capability from Grando will further accelerate this innovation while expanding regionally."

Boyd's value-driven innovation and technology creates marketable differentiation for its customers. Grando bolsters Boyd's custom engineered material manufacturing which is optimized to balance high performance, sustainability, and lean manufacturing. Boyd's robust global manufacturing footprint, design expertise, and rapid prototyping helps customers accelerate time to market, ensure business continuity, and efficiently manage global supply chain needs.

"Grando's commitment to high quality products, excellent customer service, superior technical support, and unrelenting reliability in delivery align to Boyd's values. We're accelerating growth in Europe and Grando's manufacturing operations in Belgium, talented staff, and valued customers magnify this acceleration," said Boyd European Managing Director Joop Ruijgrok.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a world-leading innovator of technologies in material science, engineered materials, and thermal management that seal, protect, interface with, and coolour customers' most critical applications. ?We embrace science to solve ambitious performance targets. Boyd architects material innovation, combining technologies in novel ways to redefine the possible. We gain unparalleled technology insight solving complex challenges across the leading industries we serve.? Our solutions maximize performance in 5G infrastructure and the world's most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems, enable performance critical aircraft and defense technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd's global, large-scale manufacturing is a deep commitment to protect the environment with sustainable, lean operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.?

Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130006142/en/

Contacts:

Amie Jeffries

Boyd Corporation

amie.jeffries@boydcorp.com