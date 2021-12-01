The battery features a modular design with pre-integrated segments that contain batteries, thermal management, and safety systems. The design offers scalability and supports up to 200 MWh storage per acre.From pv magazine USA US-based energy storage specialist Powin announced the release of Centipede, a modular battery energy storage system. The system consists of pre-integrated modular units containing batteries, thermal management equipment, and other safety features. The company said Centipede requires half the time to procure and deploy and uses 30% less space onsite, while reducing lifecycle ...

