Taaleri Oyj: Peter Ramsay starts as CEO of Taaleri Group

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 DECEMBER 2021 AT 9:00 (EET)

Peter Ramsay starts as CEO of Taaleri Group today

As Taaleri disclosed on 25 October 2021, MSc (econ.) Peter Ramsay starts as CEO of Taaleri Group today, on 1 December 2021.

Ramsay (born 1967) has most recently worked as the Chief Investment Officer and CFO of the family company Veikko Laine Oy since 2014. Prior to that, he served as Fim Oyj's Group CEO and Chief Investment Officer. Ramsay has worked for a total of 30 years in various management and expert positions in the financial and investment sector.

"I am excited to be able to advance Taaleri's renewed strategy as a investment and asset manager. We are among the rare few Nordic players that possess the expertise and resources to create a positive impact on the environment and society while delivering strong returns. One of our competitive advantages is our deep and extensive expertise in all of our business areas. I am therefore particularly pleased to now get to know all of our experts, from engineers to financial professionals," says Peter Ramsay.

Karri Haaparinne, who served as interim CEO, will leave the Group's operational work and the Executive Management Team, but will continue in his former positions of trust in the Group's subsidiaries and portfolio companies.

Taaleri Plc

For further information, please contact:

CEO Peter Ramsay, +358 50 343 7493, peter.ramsay@taaleri.com (mailto:peter.ramsay@taaleri.com)

Head of Communications and IR Siri Markula, +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com (mailto:siri.markula@taaleri.com)

(mailto:siri.markula@taaleri.com)



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)









Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



