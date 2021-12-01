Clinical data published in Clinical Microbiology and Infection support use of MeMed's test in reducing antibiotic overuse in children

Clinical data published in Clinical Microbiology and Infectionsupport use of MeMed's

HAIFA, Israel, Boston, MA;December 1st,2021 - MeMed, a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies, today announces positive results from AutoPilot, a prospective, multicenter study, that evaluated performance of MeMed's test in distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections. The study, funded by the EU commission, has been published in Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

In the AutoPilot study, the high diagnostic performance of the host-response protein signature underlying MeMed's technology was validated in a broad pediatric cohort (n=1,008; >90 days to 18 years). The test's potential to improve antibiotic stewardship was demonstrated in children with fever without source and respiratory tract infections at emergency departments and wards in Italy and Germany.

Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed's co-founder and CEO said: "Data drives everything we do at MeMed. This is the largest prospective study in pediatrics for our technology to date, and part of a growing evidence base generated by multiple clinical groups over the past decade, establishing the high performance and utility of our technology. We are grateful to the European Commission for funding the study, and to our clinical collaborators who lead it."

Prof. Dr. med. Tobias Tenenbaum, Head of the Clinic for Child and Adolescent Medicine, Sana Klinikum Lichtenberg and President of the German Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (DGPI), said: "I often treat children whose fever has no obvious source, and for whom there is diagnostic uncertainty. While we would like to reduce unwarranted use of antibiotics we do not want to leave a bacterial infection untreated. This study shows that physicians now have a new option to potentially improve patient outcomes. The biomarker signature has potential to reduce overtreatment of children with antibiotics by more than 3-fold without impacting underuse. These data show that host response tests have an important role to play in treatment guidance in children with acute infection."

Prof. Susanna Esposito, Full Professor of Pediatrics and Director of Pediatric Clinic, University of Parma, said: "In Italy, we struggle with rising rates of antimicrobial resistance and are making considerable efforts to use antibiotics prudently. This is why I was pleased to be able to work with MeMed on establishing the accuracy of the MeMed test on patients in my center. The impressive performance data from the AutoPilot study will facilitate the test's adoption and I believe will promote appropriate antibiotic use."

Bacterial and viral infections are often clinically indistinguishable, leading to the prescription of antibiotics to children with viral infections, for which they are ineffective. Antibiotic misuse drives the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), one of the biggest healthcare challenges of our time.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. To learn more about MeMed and our solutions, please visit http://www.me-med.com

About MeMed BV

MeMed BV is a first-of-its-kind immune-based protein signature test, developed and validated over the course of decade-long collaborations with leading academic and commercial partners. It provides physicians with an indispensable tool to help distinguish between bacterial and viral infections across multiple pathogens, even if the infection site is inaccessible or unknown. MeMed BV measures and computationally integrates the levels of three immune system proteins: TRAIL, IP-10 and CRP. When run on the MeMed Key platform, MeMed BV provides a result within 15 minutes. MeMed BV has been independently validated on thousands of patients and the results have been published in leading peer-reviewed journals, The Lancet ID, PLOS One, BMJ Peds, European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseasesand Clinical Microbiology and Infection. The MeMed BV test has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in the US, CE Mark in Europe and AMAR clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health.



About MeMed Key

MeMed Key is a pioneering technology platform, enabling highly sensitive measurements of multiple proteins, within minutes, at the point of need. It opens the way to quantification of a vast array of human proteins in healthy and disease states, where and when it actually matters. The MeMed Key development program has been partially funded by the US Department of Defense and the EU Commission. MeMed Key has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in the US, CE Mark in Europe and AMAR clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

