NP Digital Continues Expansion in UK with New Head of Paid Media Chris Pollock

Global Performance Marketing Leader Expands Paid Media Offering in UK and EMA Region

London, Dec. 01, 2021Digital, a leader in performance marketing, continues the expansion of its UK and EMEA business with the announcement of Chris Pollock as Head of Paid Media. Pollock will be responsible for building integrated media strategies and helping clients test new platforms and marketplaces to more effectively engage customers.

Pollock brings more than 10 years of experience in performance marketing and paid media leadership to the agency. Pollock is skilled in creating complex, multi-platform digital marketing strategies across paid channels such as search, video, display, programmatic and e-commerce. He has a history of working with some of the biggest brands including Google, Intel, Lenovo, Rickett, Bayer & P&G.

"Chris has worked across the breath of the online paid media ecosystem driving strategies for complex multi-national brands and SMEs alike. He will be in a position to provide strategic guidance to NPD clients on how to better scale their online businesses and accelerate online traffic, leads and sales, said Brandon Smith, Managing Director of NP Digital, UK." His strong business acumen will be instrumental in growing the service and strengthening client relationships in the UK and EMEA."

Prior to joining NP Digital, Pollock spent four years as business director at Essence Global focusing on Google device and services, programmatic, display and search. Ahead of that Pollock spent five years at iProspect (formerly Covario) in various paid media management roles, most recently as its Global Account Director.

"It's an amazing opportunity to work with one of the fastest growing agencies and in one of the most competitive regional markets with so much opportunity for growth," said Pollock. "I'm looking forward to the exciting journey of helping scale NPD clients and grow their online footprints."

