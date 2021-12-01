- (PLX AI) - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - enters into agreement to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for its summer 2022 flying program.
- • The lease term for each aircraft is for nine years
- • The agreement include 'power-by-the-hour' (PBH) arrangements for both the IATA Winter Seasons 2021/22 and 2022/23, giving Norwegian necessary flexibility to manage capacity through the low season
- • Norwegian has the option, under the agreement, to substitute the subject 737 MAX 8 aircraft for new technology narrow-body aircraft from Airbus
