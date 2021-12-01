Xlife Sciences AG Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Xlife Sciences (XLS DE) announced that Carl von Halem has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective as of today, 1 December 2021. Beat Kläui, who has been interim CFO since January 2019, will continue to serve Xlife Sciences as Head Accounting & Tax.

Carl von Halem has been Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the Munich-based FinTech company CommneX since September 2016. CommneX's digital tendering and matchmaking platform brings together financial projects of municipalities, public corporations and municipal-related companies with financial partners such as banks, insurance companies and institutional investors. Previously, Carl worked, among others, as Senior Associate for the Berlin-based company SaEnergy Systems, which is active in the field of renewable energies. He holds a degree in economics from the Technical University of Berlin; as part of his studies, he completed an exchange semester at Udayana University Denpasar, Indonesia and a summer school in «Environmental Economics» at the London School of Economics.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, commented: «With his international education, various stations in the fast-paced and challenging startup environment, the necessary leadership experience and his impressive work ethic, Carl brings the necessary skills to actively support our team and further advance the vision of Xlife Sciences. At the same time, we sincerely thank Beat for his valuable support in the last three years and are very happy that we are able to continue to rely on his wealth of experience.»

About Xlife Sciences

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

Contact

For media inquiries: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

For investor inquiries: Dennis Lennartz, Head Investor Relations, Xlife Sciences AG, Phone +41 44 385 84 60, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

