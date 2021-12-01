Das Instrument P4Q AU000000PRU3 PERSEUS MINING LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument P4Q AU000000PRU3 PERSEUS MINING LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument 4SF AU0000032377 BARDOC GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument 4SF AU0000032377 BARDOC GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument 6HS AU000000HOR3 HORSESHOE METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument 6HS AU000000HOR3 HORSESHOE METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument 6KLD CA38501D8089 GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument 6KLD CA38501D8089 GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument M3U AU000000PEK2 PEAK RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument M3U AU000000PEK2 PEAK RES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument NNGD US6362744095 NATL GRID PLC ADR/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument NNGD US6362744095 NATL GRID PLC ADR/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021The instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2021Das Instrument MEZ US5894331017 MEREDITH CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument MEZ US5894331017 MEREDITH CORP. DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument MPO GB00B013H060 MICHELMERSH BRICK LS-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument MPO GB00B013H060 MICHELMERSH BRICK LS-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021Das Instrument 17G1 CA4972521062 KIPLIN METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021The instrument 17G1 CA4972521062 KIPLIN METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021