Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Norrhydro Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Dec 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Norrhydro Group Plc shares (short name: NORRH) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Norrhydro Group is the 183rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 25th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Norrhydro is a Finnish pioneer in intelligent motion control and the leading provider of energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders in Scandinavia. The company develops and manufactures innovative and environmentally friendly hydraulic solutions for mobile machinery in forestry, material handling, construction, mining and marine industries. NorrDigi motion control system, which combines Norrhydro's artificial intelligence and digitalisation, represents global cutting-edge technology that significantly reduces emissions and will revolutionise the entire industry. Norrhydro has over 35 years of experience in delivering high-quality hydraulic solutions to demanding environments. The company's customers include Nordic, globally operating manufacturers of mobile machinery and equipment, for which the company is a long-term strategic partner. In 2020 Norrhydro's net sales were approx. EUR 20 million and it employed approx. 120 people. The company's headquarter is located in Rovaniemi, in addition to which the company also has offices in Tampere and Kuopio. "We are delighted and thankful about the overwhelming interest generated by the initial public offering of Norrhydro. Our goal was to have lot of new institutional and private investors and the offering was excellently successful. We have already demonstrated our ability to grow and expand our business profitably and now we have even better possibilities to execute our strategy and continue our growth within linear motion solutions in hydraulics. We want to thank our existing shareholders for their long-term support and warmly welcome new shareholders to join Finland's most northern listed company in our mission to enable environmentally friendly modern technology globally," says Yrjö Trög, CEO of Norrhydro. "We are pleased to welcome Norrhydro Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as the northernmost company ever to go public on Nasdaq Helsinki," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Nyrrhydro is an interesting leading technological solutions machinery company, and we look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." Norrhydro Group has appointed Translink Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com