01.12.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Norrhydro Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Dec 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Norrhydro Group
Plc shares (short name: NORRH) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Norrhydro Group is
the 183rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021, and it represents the 25th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Norrhydro is a Finnish pioneer in intelligent motion control and the leading
provider of energy-efficient hydraulic cylinders in Scandinavia. The company
develops and manufactures innovative and environmentally friendly hydraulic
solutions for mobile machinery in forestry, material handling, construction,
mining and marine industries. NorrDigi motion control system, which combines
Norrhydro's artificial intelligence and digitalisation, represents global
cutting-edge technology that significantly reduces emissions and will
revolutionise the entire industry. Norrhydro has over 35 years of experience in
delivering high-quality hydraulic solutions to demanding environments. The
company's customers include Nordic, globally operating manufacturers of mobile
machinery and equipment, for which the company is a long-term strategic
partner. In 2020 Norrhydro's net sales were approx. EUR 20 million and it
employed approx. 120 people. The company's headquarter is located in Rovaniemi,
in addition to which the company also has offices in Tampere and Kuopio. 

"We are delighted and thankful about the overwhelming interest generated by the
initial public offering of Norrhydro. Our goal was to have lot of new
institutional and private investors and the offering was excellently
successful. We have already demonstrated our ability to grow and expand our
business profitably and now we have even better possibilities to execute our
strategy and continue our growth within linear motion solutions in hydraulics.
We want to thank our existing shareholders for their long-term support and
warmly welcome new shareholders to join Finland's most northern listed company
in our mission to enable environmentally friendly modern technology globally,"
says Yrjö Trög, CEO of Norrhydro. 

"We are pleased to welcome Norrhydro Group to Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland as the northernmost company ever to go public on Nasdaq Helsinki," says
Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Nyrrhydro is an interesting
leading technological solutions machinery company, and we look forward to
follow their journey as a listed company." 

Norrhydro Group has appointed Translink Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
