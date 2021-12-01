Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2021 | 08:41
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Solid Försäkring to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, December 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag's shares (short name SFAB) commences today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials segment and
is the 184th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021. 

Ever since the start in 1993, Solid Försäkring have been aiming to build the
trust of customers. The retail targeted insurance company reaches over 3
million customers in the Nordics and have over 5500 collaboration partners.
Their work is focused on damage prevention and knowledge sharing, to preserve
and restore products, as a part of their sustainability efforts. They have
become a leading niche company in the non-life insurance segment. 

"It is with great confidence that we today take the next step in Solid
Försäkring's development towards becoming the leading niche insurance company
in non-life insurance not only in Sweden but throughout the Nordic region,"
said Marcus Tillberg, CEO of Solid Försäkring. "We have come a long way with
Resurs as owner and are now looking forward to accelerating the development
further to achieve our goals. We also welcome all Resurs' owners to continue to
follow us on our journey and our efforts to continue to grow organically
through existing and new partnerships as well as through possible future
acquisitions." 

"It is great to welcome a growth company that makes life easier for so many
customers across the Nordics," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at
Nasdaq. "With access to investors and increased visibility, they will be able
to attract new shareholders. We look forward to follow Solid Försäkring's
journey as a Main Market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.