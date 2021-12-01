Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Solid Försäkring to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, December 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag's shares (short name SFAB) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials segment and is the 184th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Ever since the start in 1993, Solid Försäkring have been aiming to build the trust of customers. The retail targeted insurance company reaches over 3 million customers in the Nordics and have over 5500 collaboration partners. Their work is focused on damage prevention and knowledge sharing, to preserve and restore products, as a part of their sustainability efforts. They have become a leading niche company in the non-life insurance segment. "It is with great confidence that we today take the next step in Solid Försäkring's development towards becoming the leading niche insurance company in non-life insurance not only in Sweden but throughout the Nordic region," said Marcus Tillberg, CEO of Solid Försäkring. "We have come a long way with Resurs as owner and are now looking forward to accelerating the development further to achieve our goals. We also welcome all Resurs' owners to continue to follow us on our journey and our efforts to continue to grow organically through existing and new partnerships as well as through possible future acquisitions." "It is great to welcome a growth company that makes life easier for so many customers across the Nordics," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "With access to investors and increased visibility, they will be able to attract new shareholders. We look forward to follow Solid Försäkring's journey as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com