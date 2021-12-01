Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Relesys A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, December 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Relesys A/S shares (short name: RELE) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Relesys belongs to the technology sector and is the 24th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 185th company on the Nasdaq Nordic markets*. Relesys is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company founded with the sole purpose of creating a more engaged and united workforce. The communication and performance platform enables companies to strengthen their internal communication and performance by providing employees access via an intuitive user-friendly app, with all the information they need to succeed with their jobs, thus improving the overall performance. "We are honored and humbled by the interest, trust, and support that our more than 1,100 new investors have shown us" says Jesper Roesgaard, CEO and Co-Founder Relesys. "Our solution has already proven its value with leading international brands, and with the capital raised, we will be able to accelerate our growth and expansion trajectory with heavy investments in both existing and new markets. Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market has been the perfect fit for Relesys due to its compelling and significant reputation, ultimately allowing us to fully realize our growth potential." "We are proud to welcome Relesys to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Relesys leads the way for other SaaS companies, which in addition to raising capital also want greater coverage and visibility among investors and shareholders, which you get from listing in the Premier segment, and which will help ensure the company's growth journey in the future". Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than the standard First North rules. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm Relesys has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq press officer Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com