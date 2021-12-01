Anzeige
01.12.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Relesys A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, December 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Relesys A/S shares (short name: RELE) will commence today on the Nasdaq First
North Premier Growth Market. Relesys belongs to the technology sector and is
the 24th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021
and is the 185th company on the Nasdaq Nordic markets*. 

Relesys is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company founded with the sole purpose
of creating a more engaged and united workforce. The communication and
performance platform enables companies to strengthen their internal
communication and performance by providing employees access via an intuitive
user-friendly app, with all the information they need to succeed with their
jobs, thus improving the overall performance. 

"We are honored and humbled by the interest, trust, and support that our more
than 1,100 new investors have shown us" says Jesper Roesgaard, CEO and
Co-Founder Relesys. "Our solution has already proven its value with leading
international brands, and with the capital raised, we will be able to
accelerate our growth and expansion trajectory with heavy investments in both
existing and new markets. Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market
has been the perfect fit for Relesys due to its compelling and significant
reputation, ultimately allowing us to fully realize our growth potential." 

"We are proud to welcome Relesys to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Relesys
leads the way for other SaaS companies, which in addition to raising capital
also want greater coverage and visibility among investors and shareholders,
which you get from listing in the Premier segment, and which will help ensure
the company's growth journey in the future". 

Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment
designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them
for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready
and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than
the standard First North rules. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

Relesys has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq press officer

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
