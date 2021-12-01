Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management group, today announced the appointment of Vincent Archimbaud as Head of Wholesale Sales for Europe. Based in Paris, his role will be to develop the distribution of the Group's funds in Europe and contribute to the growth of its assets under management.

As Head of Wholesale Sales for Europe, Vincent Archimbaud will be responsible for accelerating the development and supporting Tikehau Capital's client base of multi-family offices, funds of funds, asset managers, independent financial advisors, bank fund selectors, insurers and fund platforms, as well as private banking divisions. Vincent will coordinate the coverage of this client base with the regional managers in Europe across all asset classes in which Tikehau Capital invests (private debt, private equity, real assets and capital markets strategies).

Vincent Archimbaud will be based in Paris, reporting to Frédéric Giovansili, Deputy CEO and Global Head of Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Tikehau IM.

Vincent Archimbaud brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry. Prior to joining Tikehau Capital, he was since 2014, Director of head of Third Party Distribution at Lombard Odier IM (France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Monaco). Prior to that, Vincent spent a year at Goldman Sachs as responsible for sales of UCITS platforms before joining Citigroup Global Markets for three years, also as responsible for sales of UCITS platforms. In addition, Vincent was responsible for Sales for Lyxor Asset Management (2006-2010), for AXA IM (2003-2006) and for Société Générale AM (2001-2003). Vincent is a graduate of ESC Bordeaux Business School (1996).

Frédéric Giovansili, Deputy CEO and Global Head of Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Tikehau IM said We are delighted with the arrival of Vincent Archimbaud. His extensive experience in distribution, combined with his substantial network and his in-depth understanding of the needs of wholesale clients in Europe will enable him to successfully contribute to the Group's ambitious growth dynamic."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €31.8 billion of assets under management (as of 30 September 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.9 billion of shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 672 employees (as of 30 September 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

