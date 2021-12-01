Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 1 December 2021 at 8:45 hrs

Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has received on 30 November 2021 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act according to which Gazit-Globe Ltd.'s total holding of shares in Citycon has increased above fifty (50) percent on 30 November 2021.

The notification relates to the decision of the Board of Directors of Citycon to cancel a total of 9,500,000 Citycon's own shares that Citycon acquired in a market based reverse accelerated bookbuild based on the decision by the Board of Directors (the "

Reverse ABB

"). On 25 November 2021, the Board of Directors of Citycon decided that the 9,500,000 own shares acquired to Citycon in the Reverse ABB be cancelled. As announced by Citycon on 30 November 2021, the cancellation of the shares has been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on 30 November 2021. As a result of Citycon cancelling 9,500,000 of its shares, Gazit-Globe Ltd.'s total holdings in Citycon have increased to 51.96 percent (87,559,016 shares). However, pursuant to the exemption under Chapter 11, Section 21 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended), as the change in the holding results solely from measures taken by Citycon, exceeding this threshold does not trigger an obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer before Gazit-Globe Ltd. or persons exercising control in Gazit-Globe Ltd. acquire or subscribe for more shares of Citycon or otherwise increase its/their proportion of voting rights in Citycon.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is controlled by Norstar Holdings Inc, which is ultimately controlled by Chaim Katzman. In addition to 87,559,016 shares held by Gazit-Globe Ltd., 35,771 shares held by Chaim Katzman have been taken into account in this notification.

Citycon has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 168,498,525.

The holding of shares of Gazit-Globe Ltd. according to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Gazit-Globe Ltd.: 51.96% Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02%

51.96% 0.02% Position of previous notification (if applicable)







Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

Class/type of sharesISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000369947 87,559,016

51.96%

FI4000369947 35,771

0.02%

SUBTOTAL 87,594,787

51.98%



The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Chaim Katzman 0.02%

0.02% Norstar Holdings Inc





Gazit-Globe Ltd. 51.96%

51.96% TOTAL 51.98%

51.98%

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:Laura JauhiainenVice President, Strategy and Investor RelationsTel. +358 40 725 7573laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

