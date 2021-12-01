Eurofins Technologies announces the launch of two RT-PCR assays to accurately diagnose respiratory diseases caused by SARS-CoV-2, Influenza virus or RSV. Since initial symptoms produced by these pathogens are indistinguishable, access to accurate and reliable tests will help clinicians improve patient care.

These new CE-marked multiplex kits have been specifically designed to detect and differentiate three viral infections in the same PCR run. The Mplex SARS-CoV-2+, Flu A, Flu B (C1) RT-PCR assay facilitates differentiation, in a single reaction, between Influenza A, B, and SARS-CoV-2, with simultaneous detection of two SARS-CoV-2 targets (N-gene RdRP gene) as recommended by the WHO1. The RSV A, RSV B RT-PCR assay can differentiate between respiratory syncytial virus A and B.

Both kits can be processed in parallel on the same plate, using the same temperature profile, and provide results in approximately 1 hour. An internal control (RNaseP) is included for adequate sample processing, and to monitor RNA extraction and the presence of potential inhibitors in the RT-PCR reaction. The AriaDxTM and AriaMxTM thermocyclers from Agilent Technologies are validated for both assays. ABI Prism 7500 Fast SDS and QuantStudioTM 5 from Applied Biosystems, CFX96 Touch from Bio-Rad, and LightCycler 480 II from Roche are validated for the RSV A, RSV B RT-PCR kit.

Co-circulation of respiratory tract viruses during the COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented challenges to healthcare systems worldwide, and Eurofins Technologies endeavours to continue to provide high quality solutions for multi-pathogen testing.

1 World Health Organization. (2020). Diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2: interim guidance, 11 September 2020. World Health Organization. https://apps.who.int/iris/handle/10665/334254.

