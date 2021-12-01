Very.co.uk Partners with 1WorldSync to Deliver Rich Content for E-commerce Syndication

Brands and manufacturers can now publish their rich content on Very.co.uk product detail pages

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced a partnership with leading digital retail brand Very.co.uk (operated by The Very Group) to enable rich content syndication for its product detail pages. Vendors of Very.co.uk can immediately begin publishing via 1WorldSync's rich content syndication application, ContentCast.

Rich content is vendor-provided content that is commonly displayed below the primary product information and image gallery on e-commerce product detail pages. It enables the vendor to showcase a range of media and marketing content, such as 360-spin photography, augmented reality experiences, videos and feature comparison tables. In internal studies, 1WorldSync retailer partners have seen product detail pages featuring rich content convert as much as 60 percent higher compared to pages without rich content.

Known for its combination of big-name brands and on-trend fashion, Very.co.uk is one of the United Kingdom's most trafficked e-commerce sites with 3.8 million active customers and 652 million annual visits and is Drapers' pureplay retailer of the year for 2021.

"The addition of vendor-provided rich content to Very's product detail pages is the latest step forward in our commitment to continuously improving the customer experience," said Chris Stebbings, Lead Product Manager at The Very Group. "We invite our brand partners to leverage 1WorldSync's technology, which leads the pack in this space and can result in major increases to add-to-basket conversion rates."

1WorldSync ContentCast brand customers can create engaging content spreads via an inline content builder and deliver the content via a secure API to Very.co.uk and thousands of other e-commerce sites. Updates to rich content happen in near real-time, and users can analyze viewer engagement metrics through the application's comprehensive reporting tool.

Since 2011, The Very Group has used 1WorldSync's platform to facilitate the delivery of vendors' core e-commerce content attributes like product descriptions, dimensions and technical specifications.

"Online shoppers increasingly rely on information and media beyond the image gallery and product description to make informed decisions," said Jack Panayi, VP of Sales, EU, at 1WorldSync. "We are excited to further our partnership with Very and look forward to offering their vendors a new way to drive consumer engagement."

For more information, visit: https://contentsolutions.1worldsync.com/en/contentcast

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com .

About The Very Group

With annual revenue of £2.3bn, The Very Group is a unique digital business that combines online retail and flexible payments. Our family of digital retail brands, led by Very.co.uk and supported by Littlewoods.com and LittlewoodsIreland.ie, helps to bring 2,000 desirable brands within easy reach of more customers.

Our team of passionate people has a shared purpose: making good things easily accessible to more people, and we're here for the millions of online shoppers across the UK and Ireland.

Across electrical, home, fashion and more, we sell everything our 4.8 million customers could need, except food. And our flexible payment options, which are provided responsibly via our Very Pay platform and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, help our customers manage their household budgets.

We have over a hundred years of history behind us, but at our heart there is a passion for change - to constantly improve what we do, to innovate with data and technology at our core and to be the best possible place to work.

