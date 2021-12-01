Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites CEO to Host Special Conference Call for Shareholders and Investors on Friday, December 3, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, is pleased to announce that Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites' CEO and Founder, will host special conference call for investors (the "Conference Call"), on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. CET.

During this special investors' address, Ms. Hodge will touch on some current and relevant events which the Company believes will impact future developments and will provide participants with an overview of the Company's direction for 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL:

The conference call will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific, 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 p.m. CET.

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line. Questions will be answered at the end of the call.

CONFERENCE PARTICIPANT ID: BITES

DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

Toll: 785 424 1061

Toll-Free Canada & the US: 800 895 2195

Toll-Free Germany: 0 800 186 2030

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

