DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Quadrise Fuels International (QFI): Cleaner fuel, cleaner planet

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Quadrise Fuels International (QFI): Cleaner fuel, cleaner planet 01-Dec-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, 1 December 2021

Quadrise Fuels International (QFI): Cleaner fuel, cleaner planet

Quadrise has developed a synthetic heavy fuel oil (HFO) technology that potentially reduces costs and polluting emissions for HFO users in the industrial, marine bunker and power markets, as well as improving the profitability of upstream operations and of refineries producing HFO. Recent third-party tests on Quadrise's new biofuel, bioMSAR, show reductions in CO2 emissions that are materially ahead of existing biofuels at a lower cost.

We are not presenting forecasts at this stage. However, as a rough guide, based on data from the company, our scenario analysis calculates that even modest adoption of MSAR could generate material revenues and take the company to sustainable profitability. For example, adoption across only 9% of MSC's global fleet could generate around USD80m in licence revenues and require minimal capex. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1252944 01-Dec-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252944&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)