The fintech Communications and PR firm opens its fourth office at the world's financial hub

International Communications and PR Consultancy Drofa Comms launched an office in London, as a part of the company's global expansion strategy. Founded by Valentina Drofa and Maria Poliakova, the business focuses on the fintech and finance industry. It started in 2011 as a traditional PR firm assisting the stock market, investment companies and trust funds. Now among Drofa's clients are commercial investment banks, hedge funds and asset management firms, exchanges, trading platforms, payment systems, blockchain companies, and forex trading businesses.

Being the heart of global finance, London was a natural next step for the company, after the opening in Cyprus Drofa is also present in Moscow and Shanghai. As clients from the UK and Europe have featured as a considerable share of the firm's portfolio for the last four years, the idea was to meet their needs more closely. The new office will support the company's efforts in promoting international and local projects in the media worldwide.

"Drofa lives and breathes finance and we have been growing alongside this sector for a decade. After actively talking with our current clients, we have realised that we were prepared to land at the centre of a major financial hub, in order to provide our expertise on a global scale," remarks Valentina Drofa.

The new branch will advocate and strengthen relations with media professionals, influencers, and business partners for the best outreach. The team of PR experts is always attentive to the latest trends to strategically establish the image of its clients, and position the brands as benchmarks in their respective segments.

"We work side by side with our clients setting the right tone of voice that reflects their core principles. We strive to attract the best professionals, so together we can reach the top-of-mind awareness when it comes to PR and Communications," explains Maria Poliakova.

Drofa's team is assembled from a diverse range of specialists with backgrounds in banking, financial journalism, regulatory, law, blockchain, and trading. Today, it has over 70 multicultural professionals working at the global market with a special focus on the UK, Europe, CIS, and LATAM. Experience, honesty, openness, impeccability, focus on the financial sector this is what defines Drofa.

Drofa's future plans include expanding the team, taking part in professional communities and ratings, as well as strengthening positions in the British and European market.

About Drofa Comms

Founded in 2011, Drofa Comms is a finance and fintech PR consultancy with offices in London, Moscow, Limassol, and Shanghai. It started as a traditional finance PR firm with focus on the stock market, investment companies, and trust management. Today the company has deeply ingrained itself into the industry. Drofa's goal is to help financial and fintech companies find prospects, enter new markets and maintain brilliant communication.

